Ben Ikin’s rift with Kevin Walters revealed after club great Gorden Tallis called out football boss

Broncos football boss Ben Ikin was deliberately frozen out of crucial decisions in the football department this season – leading to a rift with head coach Kevin Walters, it has been claimed.

Although the pair are believed to have since patched up their differences at Red Hill, the fact that Ikin was hired by CEO Dave Donaghy last June – without Walters’ knowledge – saw tensions quickly rise.

Both Ikin and Walters reportedly often became confused this season as to who controlled certain parts of the club, namely recruiting.

It comes after former Broncos great Gorden Tallis said on Sunday that Ikin’s role at the club was to be a ‘lackman’ to Walters, sparking a fierce debate on NRL 360.

On Monday, veteran News Corp journalist Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield called Tallis’ comments on Triple M’s Sin Bin show ‘way out of order’ and believed Walters should have made better use of Ikin’s rugby league IQ.

He also described Walters as ‘insecure’.

It prompted an incendiary response from Fox League chief reporter James Hooper, who suggested Tallis was merely defending his mate Walters, with the pair winning three NRL premierships together in Brisbane.

He also told Rothfield that it is ‘best to stand up for your mates and not throw them under the bus’.

The two scribes continued to go back and forth in heated scenes before the panel as a whole agreed that Donaghy has a lot to answer for.

‘The day-to-day manager of football, which is the role Ikin has been given, is an increasing role in the game and will continue to become a bigger role because the job is too big to just be the head coach to run a football club,’ NRL 360 co. – said host Paul Kent.

‘That’s why they have physiotherapists and trainers and strength and conditioning men, it’s too big a job.

‘There is a specialized role there that Ikin has taken on and he must be allowed to do his job.

‘Kevvie Walters is still a very inexperienced trainer and learning to do his job so he really needs help.

“I think there’s been a realization between the two of them in the last few weeks that they need each other and that they want to start working more closely with each other.”

It comes after the Broncos finished ninth this season, with the wheels well and truly falling off in the run-up to the finals series.

In round 23 they were hammered 60-12 by the Storm at Suncorp Stadium – and a week later – again at home – they were beaten 53-6 by the Eels.

A final round 22–12 defeat at the hands of the Dragons saw the Broncos drop out of the top eight, replaced by the Raiders.

It remains to be seen whether the Broncos are truly harmonious behind the scenes – but if they don’t hit the ground running in 2023, the knives will be out again for Walters, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Ironically, Ikin and Walters were the halves that paired for the Broncos when they won the 2000 NRL Grand Final against the Roosters.