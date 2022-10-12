Ben Gordon is RELEASED on bail after his arrest at LaGuardia airport for hitting his son

Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon has been released on bail after his arrest for beating his 10-year-old son so hard that the child had to be hospitalized.

Gordon is also charged with assault and resisting arrest after appearing in Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Gordon, 39, was detained by airport police on Monday night and his son Elijah was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital along with his aunt. New York Daily News reported.

Sources told the newspaper that the British-born, New York-raised athlete was expected to face charges of resisting arrest, among other charges.

It’s just the latest run-up to the law for the troubled sports star, who played with the Chicago Bulls from 2004 to 2009 before joining the Detroit Pistons.

Gordon won the Sixth Man Award in 2005 as a rookie with the Bulls, playing alongside Luol Deng.

Ben Gordon is pictured during a March 2018 court hearing in Manhattan, charged with driving with a false license plate

He played two seasons with the Charlotte Bobcats and ended his career with the Orlando Magic in 2015.

Gordon’s problems started soon after and he has been open about his struggles with his mental health.

In 2020, in a powerful essay, he wrote about: The players’ stand“There was a time when I thought about suicide every day for about six weeks.

“This was right after my last year in the competition, and I was living in a brownstone in Harlem.

“I had lost my career, my identity and my family almost at the same time. I was manic-depressive. I wasn’t eating. I didn’t sleep.

“And when I say I wasn’t sleeping, it was like a whole different level of insomnia. Every night I woke up at the same time, like clockwork. And then the demons would come out.’

Gordon retired in 2015 and has been open about his mental health issues in recent years

The sporting star is pictured in April 2011, while signed to the Detroit Pistons

Gordon was arrested multiple times in 2017 — first for allegedly driving in New York with a fake driver’s license, and then for allegedly beating the manager of an LA apartment complex.

Gordon would have drawn a knife on the man and taken the money that he said was his surety: as a result, he was ordered by the court to undergo therapy.

In late October, he was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after an incident involving a woman at a store he owns in Mount Vernon, New York.

Police called by the woman found Gordon locked in the store’s bathroom.

The woman told police they got into an argument and he got physical, threw and destroyed things, then locked her in the store.

NBA player Gordon is pictured outside a New York City court in March 2018 following a case over a forged license plate

The shop, Of Our Own, is a sports rehabilitation and recovery center.

“It got so bad that they had me admitted to a mental hospital, and the problem was I didn’t even understand why it was happening,” Gordon wrote in his 2020 essay.

“It was just like in the movies. I’m in a white room, and I’ve got doctors and nurses strapping me to a bed. They’ve got the scrubs on and the gloves on, and they’re sticking needles up my arms and cutting my pants off at the waist.

“It was terrifying.”

He said the therapy helped immediately, advocating for others to seek help.

The Port Authority police have not commented on Gordon’s arrest.