Ben Goldsmith claims Meghan Markle is a manipulative bully who got found out’

Financier Ben Goldsmith claims Meghan Markle is disliked because she is a ‘manipulative bully’.

Goldsmith – who is the brother of Minister Zac – made a series of claims in a series of messages online in response to claims the Duchess was a victim of racism.

One of the three was quickly deleted, but the claim that Meghan had been unkind is still visible.

Goldsmith – who was a non-executive board member of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – said: ‘We are far from perfect, but poll after poll shows that the British are among the most welcoming and the least racist anywhere.

‘At first, Meghan was adored. Crowds thronged the streets at the wedding. Meghan doesn’t like because she’s a manipulative bully who was found out.

Jemima Jones and Ben Goldsmith attend the Eternity Charity Fundraiser hosted by Lola Bute in support of Action On Addiction, James’ Place, Place2Be and Grow at Alva Coachworks on 5 May 2022

The Duchess of Sussex has been dogged by allegations of bullying but has always vehemently denied them

The messages were posted this morning and one has been deleted, although two others still remain, in response to claims the Duchess has been the victim of racism

‘Meghan has come to personify the arrival of America’s confused culture wars in Britain. ‘

In June, Buckingham Palace said it was ‘revising’ its HR policies in the wake of a report into allegations of bullying by Meghan.

But it added that it would never make the investigation public, with a source claiming at the time: ‘The household appears to be afraid of upsetting or provoking Harry and Meghan.’

Allegations emerged 18 months ago following complaints from staff during a “toxic period” before the couple emigrated in early 2020.

How the allegations unfolded in 2021 with a statement from the Duchess of Sussex at the time saying it was a “calculated smear campaign”. Harry and Meghan were reportedly not interviewed as part of the investigation

‘Devastated’ royal aides told of feeling humiliated, ‘sick’, ‘scared’, left ‘shaking’ with fear and reduced to tears.

Meghan was accused of inflicting ’emotional cruelty’ on her staff and ‘driving them out’. One branded the Sussexes ‘monstrous thugs’.

Lawyers for the Sussexes strongly denied that the couple were bullied or mistreated by staff allegedly between late 2018 and early 2020.

Meghan then accused Meghan of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, released hours after the allegations surfaced in March 2021.

Royal aides announced last March that they were launching an investigation into claims Meghan’s ‘demeaning’ behavior as a working member of the royal family drove two female personal assistants out of the household and ‘undermined the trust’ of a third.

Staff were said to have been left in tears and feeling “traumatised” – with some comparing their condition to having post-traumatic stress.

The royal house hired a third-party law firm, paid for privately by the family, to investigate the allegations in a move some predicted could heighten tensions between Harry and Meghan and the “establishment”.

The allegations have always been strongly denied by the Duchess, whose lawyers described them at the time as a ‘calculated smear campaign’. They did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.

Last year, a palace spokesman made it clear that the details of the allegations – which were brought to the attention of senior household staff at the time by Harry and Meghan’s concerned press secretary, Jason Knauf – would not be investigated.

MailOnline contacted spokespeople for Meghan but had not received a response at the time of publication.