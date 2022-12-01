Ben Foster cosies up to his stunning wife Laura Prepon at Emancipation premiere

Ben Foster looked neat as he pleasured himself with his glamorous wife Laura Prepon at the premiere from Will Smith’s new movie, Emancipation.

The Survivor actor, who plays Jim Fassel in the drama, stepped out at the Los Angeles event on Wednesday in a gray suit with a white button-down shirt underneath.

The 42-year-old went to the event unbanded and snuggled up next to 42-year-old Prepon, whom he married in 2018.

Happy couple: Ben Foster and Laura Prepon looked dapper at the premiere of Will Smith’s new movie, Emancipation, in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Laura was stunned in a fashionable black dress with sheer fabric that covered her legs and arms. It had a plunging neckline and fell to the center of her décolletage.

She brushed her jet-black hair to the right and tucked her locks behind her left ear.

She painted her lips light pink and accessorized with a thin diamond necklace. Her thin eyebrows were well sculpted.

The couple grinned broadly as the That 70s Show actress towered over her beau in high heels.

Chic suit: The Survivor actor, 42, stepped out in a gray suit with a white button-up shirt underneath

Fashionable: She sparkled in a fashionable black dress with sheer fabric that covered her legs and arms

The star: Foster stood next to movie star Will Smith at the event, who stood out in a magenta suit with a pale pink button-down shirt

Foster stood next to movie star Will Smith at the event, who stood out in a magenta suit with a pale pink button-down shirt.

Ben plays the role of Jim Fassel in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama, which will hit theaters on December 2 and later on the streaming platform on December 9.

Speculation has rattled the movie about its potential success following Will’s infamous Oscar smash that happened earlier this year. Emancipation will also be the actor’s first film release since he slammed then-host Chris Rock.

When talking to entertainment weekly, the King Richard actor emotionally expressed, “I definitely sleep on a pair of blinders every night thinking I could have possibly penalized my team.”

He further added that he would “do everything I can to make sure everyone is seen in the light they deserve.”

New Movie: The movie, based on the 1863 photograph Whipped Peter, will hit theaters on December 2 and on Apple TV+ on December 9.

Questionable Success: There is speculation about the film’s possible success, following Will’s infamous Oscar smash that happened earlier this year; Will and Ben featured in the Apple TV+ movie

Shock: Men In Black actor Will saw career downfall when he punched Chris Rock in March after the star made an ill-advised joke about his wife Jada

Ben also weighed in on his thoughts on the film to Entertainment Weekly, explaining, “The weight our incredible director Antoine Fuqua carried, and felt every day, was like seeing a prizefighter come to work about fighting with love.”

He also added, “I can’t imagine the sheer artistic weight, but what he’s achieved with this film is amazing.”

When talking about working with Will, Ben said, “My first day on set, I didn’t see Will Smith play Will Smith.” I saw a man go deep inside and we didn’t have to talk.’

During a recent interview on Good day DCWill discussed his feelings about people debating whether they are ready to see the actor on the big screen.

“I totally understand that if someone isn’t ready, I would absolutely respect that and give them the space to not be ready,” he admitted.