Ben Foster backs Manchester City to win the title

Ben Foster has tipped Manchester City to beat Liverpool again in the Premier League next season.

Pep Guardiola’s side dramatically took the title by a single point on the final day of the final campaign after coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2.

And former Manchester United goalkeeper Foster believes the Citizens will win their fifth Premier League title in just six years next season.

On his YouTube channel The Cycling GK he said: ‘This year you can’t look further than Manchester City.’

Guardiola’s side have added the £51million from striker Erling Haaland this summer. The Norwegian has scored 86 goals in just 89 appearances for his former team Borussia Dortmund.

Foster believes Haaland will continue his excellent scoring form in the Premier League. “The great signing – Erling Haaland – I just think he could pulverize the Premier League, really,” said the England international.

“He can score a bucket full of goals. He will have a smashing season and take the league by storm.”

The goalkeeper also predicted a third-place finish for Liverpool, with Chelsea claiming second place for Jurgen Klopp.

“I think two teams will be better than them” [Liverpool]. I don’t see them standing there, a challenge for the title, I just can’t do it,” said Foster.

The Reds have also made an addition to their forward, signing forward Darwin Nunez for a club record £85million from Benfica.

But Foster thinks it will be “interesting” to see how the Uruguayan fares in his first Premier League campaign.

In the race for the top four, the 39-year-old tipped Tottenham to help guide North London rivals Arsenal back to a spot in the Champions League next season.

He said: ‘I’m going for fourth place again for the Spurs. I don’t think they have the quality to mix with the big boys at the top of the league table, but they will be back in the Champions League places.”

Still, Foster foresees another strong campaign for the Gunners, with new recruit Gabriel Jesus leading Mikel Arteta’s side to fifth place.

“If you look at this summer, Gabriel Jesus is a huge asset, huge. I don’t think he’s getting the credit he deserves. Arsenal are screaming for that type of player and I think he’s going to do very well,” said Foster.

Gabriel Jesus has impressed in preparation for Arsenal since Manchester City’s arrival

Foster also foresees a disappointing season for his former team Manchester United under new manager Erik ten Hag.

He said: ‘I’m going for sixth, I still don’t think they have enough to mix it up in the Champions League places.

“It won’t be as smooth sailing as some people think. Erik ten Hag is a great manager and he will make sure they play a certain style of football, but I don’t think they have enough to get back into the top four.”

United and Ten Hag have been hit by star striker Cristiano Ronaldo who told the club he wants to leave to join a team that plays in the Champions League.

The 37-year-old Portuguese attacker has told United he wants to be released from his £360,000-a-week contract.

But Foster doesn’t believe last season’s problems are in the hands of his former team-mate Ronaldo.

“Signing Cristiano Ronaldo was huge and he is not the problem. Ronaldo did what he was brought in for: scoring goals. That’s what you get from him,’ he said.

On the other side of the Premier League table, Foster expects only Fulham to survive of the newly promoted teams from the championship.

The shot-stopper thinks Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest will return directly to the second tier along with Southampton, and predicts Forest will finish at the bottom.