Ben Foster and his wife Laura Prepon keep it casual as they affectionately stroll arm-in-arm at LAX

Ben Foster and his wife Laura Prepon lovingly walked arm-in-arm through LAX on Wednesday before his movie Emancipation came out.

The Punisher star and Orange Is The New Black actress, both 42, opted for comfort as they made their way through the busy airport terminal.

The talented actor was cast to play the role of Jim Fassel alongside Will Smith in Apple TV+’s upcoming historical feature film, Smith’s first film release since his infamous Oscar smash earlier this year.

Busy outing: Ben Foster and his wife, Laura Prepon, both 42, were spotted walking through the LAX airport earlier on Wednesday

The Lone Survivor star kept his look casual yet classy as he guided his beautiful wife through the busy airport.

He put on a pair of light brown trousers and a dark gray button-up shirt. To keep warm all day long, Ben added a plain black jacket.

The talented actor donned a pair of black sneakers and donned a gray cap to complete his overall ensemble for the travel day.

A black bag across his body slung over his shoulder while white headphones rested on the belt in front of him.

Cute: The two lovebirds walked arm in arm through the busy airport terminal

Laura was also dressed warmly and was pictured in a pair of chic black pants paired with an orange colored shirt.

She chose to layer a plain, white top under the colorful shirt. The That 70s Show alum bundled up with a thick, gray scarf wrapped around her neck and a black wool coat.

The mother-of-two added black ankle boots and cozy white socks to complete her simplistic look, with a backpack placed effortlessly on her shoulders.

Like her husband, Laura added a cap on top of her dark brown locks that were easily styled into a ponytail.

The private couple, who tied the knot in 2018, seemed in high spirits as they walked through the lobby as they prepared for the busy day ahead.

Ben and Laura were first romantically linked in 2016 and got engaged later that same year. In 2017, their first child, daughter Ella, was welcomed into the world.

The following year, the talented actors officially said, “Yes,” and later welcomed their son in 2020. Their son’s name has yet to be revealed to the public, and the Hollywood couple lead a rather private life despite their work.

When talking to Us weekly, Laura had spoken openly about the decision to keep her son’s name for privacy reasons.

“It’s a constant negotiation because we’re so lucky to be doing what we love,” the star explained to the entertainment publication. “But being part of the public eye is how do you negotiate to keep your privacy, how do you negotiate to keep your private life private?”

Questionable Success: There is speculation about the film’s possible success, following Will’s infamous Oscar smash that happened earlier this year; Will and Ben featured in the Apple TV+ movie

Shock: Men In Black actor Will saw career downfall when he punched Chris Rock in March after the star made an ill-advised joke about his wife Jada

Ben has been cast in the upcoming Apple TV+ drama, Emancipation, which will hit theaters on December 2 and later on the streaming platform on December 9.

The film also stars Will Smith in the lead role of Peter, an escaped slave who “forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners who nearly killed him,” according to the film. IMDB.

There is speculation whether the movie will be a success, following Will’s infamous Oscar smash that happened earlier this year. Emancipation will also be the actor’s first film release since the slap to then-host Chris Rock.

When talking to entertainment weekly, the King Richard actor emotionally expressed, “I definitely sleep on a pair of blinders every night thinking I could have possibly penalized my team.”

He further added that he would “do everything I can to make sure everyone is seen in the light they deserve.”

New Movie: The movie, based on the 1863 photograph Whipped Peter, will hit theaters on December 2 and on Apple TV+ on December 9.

Ben also weighed in on his thoughts on the film to Entertainment Weekly, explaining, “The weight our incredible director Antoine Fuqua carried, and felt every day, was like seeing a prizefighter come to work about fighting with love.”

He also added, “I can’t imagine the sheer artistic weight, but what he’s achieved with this film is amazing.”

When talking about working with Will, Ben said, “My first day on set, I didn’t see Will Smith play Will Smith.” I saw a man go deep inside and we didn’t have to talk.’

During a recent interview on Good day DCWill discussed his feelings about people debating whether they are ready to see the actor on the big screen.

“I totally understand that if someone isn’t ready, I would absolutely respect that and give them the space to not be ready,” he admitted.