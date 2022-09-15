Ben Foster, 39, reveals he REJECTED a move to Newcastle and confirms his retirement from football

Former Manchester United and England goalkeeper Ben Foster has confirmed his retirement after revealing he turned down the chance to sign for Newcastle last week.

The 39-year-old has been without a club since the end of last season when he left Watford following the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle were looking for cover for goalkeeper Nick Pope after understudy Karl Darlow suffered an injury during training.

on his podcast The FozcastFoster revealed how he was approached by Agent Richard Lee, who told him the Magpies were eager to sign him “as soon as possible” and that they had offered a contract with “anything you wanted.”

However, the goalkeeper revealed that he turned down the move because he didn’t want to leave his family.

Having played for Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion, Foster is based in the Midlands and commuted to Watford during his four-year stay with the Hertfordshire club.

‘If I go up there’ [to Newcastle]”I may still be able to put on a little face and show, but I won’t be myself,” he said on his podcast. “I have to be happy, I have to feel comfortable and I can’t do that when I’m so far away from my family.”

Newcastle eventually signed former Liverpool shot-stopper Loris Karius as cover between the sticks.

Foster makes time for his playing career after 536 club appearances. He won the League Cup at Manchester United and Birmingham and was promoted to the Premier League in two separate periods at Watford.

No player in Premier League history has played more minutes than Foster, who scored 34,959 on the English top.

The 39-year-old also won eight caps for England between 2007 and 2014, appearing once during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In recent years, Foster has come into the limelight after starting his “Cycling GK” YouTube channel and filming “race day experiences” on a GoPro. The channel currently has 1.18 million subscribers.

It did not go down well with Watford chairman Scott Duxbury, who fined Foster and since then labeled the videos as ‘completely wrong’.

The goalkeeper also revealed that the Premier League threatened him with legal action if he used images of matches.