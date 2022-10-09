Ben Fordham's wife leaks texts from children's entertainer who failed to show up to daughter's party

<!–

Channel Seven newsreader Jodie Speers has leaked text messages from a children’s entertainer who failed to turn up to her daughter Pearl’s sixth birthday party.

Speers, 39, who is married to 2GB radio host Ben Fordham, hired the woman to host a Frozen-themed party for Pearl and her friends in character as Princess Anna.

But the entertainer did not make it to the 2.30pm start time, later explaining that her car had broken down that morning.

What Speers found frustrating, however, was that she didn’t even bother to text that she wasn’t coming.

The reporter texted the Frozen impersonator at 2.50pm asking where she was and received a frantic but vague reply several minutes later.

‘Hey, wondering where you are! Pearl’s party started at 2:30,’ Speers wrote.

The entertainer replied: ‘Hi, I’m super sorry. I have broken dows [sic] with my car this morning and felt really bad.’

Speers wrote back: ‘Why didn’t you send us a message to tell us you weren’t coming?’

“I’m sorry I didn’t even think about it,” the woman wrote.

The mother-of-three posted a screenshot of the lyrics on Instagram on Sunday night and said she would never hire a children’s entertainer again.

‘Last time I trust a party entertainer! This [happened] when 14 little girls were anxiously waiting for Anna from Frozen to appear,’ she wrote in the caption.

Speers and Fordham, who is also a Channel Nine presenter, married in 2011 and are parents to three children, Freddy, Pearl and Marigold.

She has hosted the Early News bulletin for Channel Seven since January 2016.