Ben Fordham slams ‘lazy Aussies’ as food industry struggles with 172,000 unfulfilled jobs

Ben Fordham has let go of the ‘dole bludgers’ and called for an accelerated approach to worker visas as the food supply chain struggles with more than 170,000 unfilled jobs.

The 2GB host said the labor crisis in the agricultural sector would lead to less food production and higher prices in the supermarket.

“It’s the law of supply and demand,” Fordham said Monday.

“The problem is essentially this, they don’t have enough workers, so they’re not going to grow as many crops and less food leads to higher prices.”

Ben Fordham unleashed a scathing critique of the food supply chain labor crisis, claiming that 'lazy Aussies' are part of the problem

Fordham claimed that “lazy Aussies” were part of the problem and called on the government to “wipe out the bangers.”

“We need to get people off the couch and onto their feet,” Fordham said.

“We still have a bunch of lazy Aussies who would rather collect benefits than try. We have to exterminate the pounders while we take care of the real fighters.’

The radio host called for an overhaul of the Australian visa system, including an accelerated introduction of employee visas, extension of working hours for temporary visa holders and the creation of a merit-based system for persons applying for permanent residency.

The food industry has calculated their collective labor shortage with an estimated 172,000 unfilled jobs across the food industry

Across the country, an estimated 172,000 jobs need to be filled to reduce product shortages and avoid price hikes at the counter.

CEO of Independent Food Distributors Australia Richard Forbes said the estimated number of unfilled jobs was the first time the food industry had calculated their collective labor shortage.

“The staff shortage is at a level where it is almost unsustainable for the supply chain to continue working effectively to give consumers all the products they want at the prices they want,” said Mr. Forbes. The Australian.

“Food and labor shortages should be a government priority at the jobs summit, because people need to eat.”

Mr Forbes urged the government to develop a national food strategy to ensure the food supply chain is not disrupted by natural disasters and global events such as Covid-19 and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In a Workforce Skills Survey conducted by Business NSW, 93 percent of companies in the state revealed they were struggling to find employees.

Worsening the shortfalls is that the government continues to pay the Covid pandemic leave payout.

Workers can cash in as much as $750 a week as they have to isolate themselves due to potential exposure to Covid – a settlement that will last at least until the end of September.

A large proportion of Aussies would rather collect welfare benefits than work. Those isolated due to possible exposure to Covid-19 can claim up to $750 a week – a settlement that will last until at least the end of September

NSW treasurer Matt Kean urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to bring in ‘tens of thousands’ of low-skilled foreign workers to fill vacancies.

The demand was prompted by a new forecast that predicted the state will face a 304,000 worker shortage by 2025-26.

“The Commonwealth doesn’t have to wait for a jobs summit, it doesn’t have to ask the unions for approval, it doesn’t have to wait for an October federal budget; it should make the call to start stamping passports today,” said Mr. Kean.

“I’m told there are tens of thousands of skilled workers waiting for approval to come to Australia to work.”

He added that “practical solutions” were available to speed up the process, including increasing the number of skilled visas or creating a new visa specifically designed for low-skilled jobs.

Mr Albanese will discuss the issue at a jobs summit in Parliament House on 1 and 2 September.

NSW treasurer Matt Kean has urged Anthony Albanese to bring in tens of thousands of low-skilled foreign workers to solve the country's crippling job crisis

However, the Prime Minister has tempered expectations of potential improvements to the Australian skills crisis after announcing the upcoming jobs summit.

He told Sky News on Sunday that his government had more modest expectations.

“What we’re interested in is making sure we can improve negotiations with companies, focus on productivity there and focus on ways companies and unions come together,” said Mr Albanese.