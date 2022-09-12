Ben Fordham says William and Harry failed their grandmother

Ben Fordham has warned the royal family’s feuds could escalate after the Queen’s death at Balmoral Castle last week, at the age of 96, ending her 70-year reign.

His comments come after Prince William and Prince Harry set aside bitter tensions to appear in public at Windsor Castle on Saturday alongside wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

While praising Princes for forming a united front, Fordham expressed his bitter disappointment that it came too little too late for their late grandmother, who had hoped the brothers would reconcile.

He warned royal fans to push for even more drama now that the Queen is gone.

Fordham says the princes have no choice but to mend their broken relationship, but fear it will get worse before it gets better.

“If you think you’ve seen some dramas in recent years, get ready,” Fordham said.

“Unfortunately, with the Queen gone, the war between William and Harry will only get worse unless this tragedy serves as a wake-up call.”

It was the first time in more than a year that the brothers had been reunited since the unveiling of a statue of their late mother Princess Diana in July last year.

Fordham said it was a great shame that it took their grandmother’s death for the ‘stubborn’ princes to put their differences aside and she rejected them because they hadn’t done it before.

The Queen had desperately hoped the couple would reunite after her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, died nearly 18 months ago.

“Why not sooner, it was too late guys, way too late,” Fordham bellowed.

‘You fought for years. You both had a responsibility to your grandmother to end it and you didn’t.

“You haven’t dealt with one of your grandmother’s great pains. She wanted you to find your peace and not you.’

“You didn’t get together until after her death.”

Fordham added that their father, King Charles III, had abandoned them for failing to intervene by ordering his sons to settle their feud for their grandmother’s sake.

“Charles was too soft to act and the boys were too stubborn,” he said.

“So as wonderful as it was to see William and Harry together, the person who most wanted to see it didn’t.”

Fordham believes the princes may not reconcile while Harry remains married to Meghan, as he disapproved of her involvement in her husband’s estrangement from the royal family in recent years.

“I don’t want to single out one person, but let’s face it, Meghan has made it her mission to undermine the monarchy and take revenge on members of the royal family,” he continued.

And Harry is not an innocent bystander because he sometimes led the attack and coordinated the campaign.

Harry is arguing with his family, Meghan is estranged from hers. There seems to be a run on them, maybe they deserve each other.”

Although he understands Harry’s decision to leave the royal life, Fordham says the Prince needs to think seriously.

He begged both William and Harry to disagree and says they have no choice but to mend their broken relationship.

“Without the Queen, the Royal Family will lose its solid foundations and further cracks will only do more damage,” Fordham concluded.

The young royals are the future of The Firm, so much of it rests on William and Harry’s shoulders. They have to rebuild and mend and reset the relationship.

“They should focus on what unites them, not what separates them. And for that all they have to do is look at their grandmother.’

“I am deeply disappointed that the rest of the world has seen that they have seemingly patched up their relationship and missed the person who really counts because she passed away late last week.”

