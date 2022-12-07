Ben Fordham brutally calls out Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary on 2GB

Ben Fordham brutally criticizes the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary: “Full of editing tricks and misleading scenes”

Radio host Ben Fordham has unleashed a scathing attack on Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Netflix documentary series, citing trailers for the show as “full of editing tricks and tricky scenes.”

On his 2GB radio show on Wednesday morning, Fordham mentioned that trailers for the new six-part series were riddled with misleading information and heavily edited photos and videos.

“So we have false claims, photos that have no link to the royal family, videos that have no link to Harry and Meghan and images taken out of context,” he said.

Fordham told listeners that a scene aired in the trailer shows paparazzi footage surrounding a car as Harry is heard complaining about the pain and suffering of women marrying into the royal family and dealing with the “feeding frenzy.” “of the media.

But the images do not involve Harry or Meghan or “not even a member of the royal family,” according to Fordham.

Fordham said the images were from 2019 “and the subject was an attorney for former President Donald Trump,” Michael Cohen.

The station continued to report the advances for more examples of misleading photos and videos.

One scene was ripped from a court appearance by British celebrity Katie Price, while another was taken at a Harry Potter movie premiere in 2011, years before the controversial couple met.

“You’d think if Harry and Meghan were being bullied relentlessly, they’d have some real evidence to use in the documentary,” he said.

“Instead, they are based on archival images related to others.”

The new Harry and Meghan documentary series (pictured) has been criticized by Ben Fordham for making false claims and using misleading images.

Fordham also said it was a ‘travesty’: the couple and Netflix used an overhead photo of Harry and Meghan with their newborn to suggest an intrusion into their privacy by the media.

“That photo was actually taken from a group accredited to Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s residence in Cape Town,” he said.

Fordham suggested that the series broadcast will reveal more inconsistencies.

“If that’s what we got from two trailers, imagine what’s to come in the six-part documentary,” he said.

2GB radio presenter Ben Fordham has criticized Harry and Meghan for not having “real evidence to use in the documentary”, despite claiming they are being hounded by the media.

According to Netflix, “Harry and Meghan is an unprecedented six-part documentary series that explores the span of their relationship, from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that led to their estrangement from the royal family.”

He says the series includes interviews with family and friends “who have never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before,” as well as historians and journalists who discuss the effects of the media on the couple.

The six-part series will premiere in Australia on December 8.