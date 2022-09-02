Ben Fordham blasts welfare bludgers who are ‘too lazy to work’

<!–

Radio host Ben Fordham has slammed ‘lazy’ welfare recipients who choose not to work despite 480,000 job openings and desperate calls for more foreign workers.

“There are a lot of people who receive this payment who really want to work, they want nothing more than a job,” Fordham told his 2GB listeners Friday morning.

‘But there are other people who can work, they say they are looking for work, they think they can’t find anything.

“They’re either too lazy, or we’ve made it too easy for them to stay home.”

One in 26 Australians receive some form of benefit – this includes retirees, people with disabilities and veterans.

Of these, 892,000 people receive unemployment benefits such as Job Seekers and Youth Allowance.

At the same time, 480,000 jobs were available across the country in May, according to the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

“Right now, companies are screaming for workers… bosses can’t fill vacancies and we have to fly overseas workers out of the country,” Fordham said.

Fordham said 80 percent of benefit claimants were considered long-term unemployed and the average time out of work was five years.

“Unfortunately, some of them grew up in an environment where this is normal,” he said.

Allowance for job seekers and young people Centrelink payments cost the government up to $30 billion a year – accounting for 15 percent of the country’s total social bill.

It’s because thousands of flood-affected Australians who were able to disrupt their Centrelink debt obligations are due to begin their repayments soon.

Social Services Secretary Amanda Rishworth with Treasurer Jim Chalmers at Job Summit

People in areas affected by subsequent flooding, including those in eastern Australia in May and June, are required to begin their refunds on October 1.

Services Australia has moved to reassure people that they don’t have to repay their debt ‘in one go’.

“Most people set up a payment plan and pay it back over time,” it says.