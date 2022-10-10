Ben Fordham blasts children's entertainer who was a no-show at his daughter's Frozen party

Ben Fordham had to tell his daughter a ‘little white lie’ to cover up a children’s entertainer who didn’t turn up at her Frozen-themed birthday party on Sunday.

The radio host and his wife Jodie Speers had arranged for a Princess Anna impersonator to host six-year-old Pearl’s party – but she never came and couldn’t even be bothered to tell them she wasn’t coming.

Talking about his 2GB breakfast show on Monday, Fordham said he softened the blow by telling Pearl the Frozen impersonator couldn’t participate because she’d been in a car accident, when in fact her car had just broken down.

He also ‘tried to keep a cool head’ so as not to set a bad example for the children.

The saga became public on Sunday night when Speers leaked a series of texts from the ‘Anna’ artist after she crashed Pearl’s party without so much as a phone call.

In a message sent 20 minutes after the party had started, the woman said she couldn’t make it because her car had broken down that morning.

She later rebuffed Speers, asking ‘why didn’t you let us know you weren’t coming?’ by saying, ‘Sorry, I didn’t even think about that.’

Fordham explained Monday that he had confirmed the details, paid the deposit and sent the entertainer his address on Friday, two days before the party.

After Sunday’s disappointing no-show, he found out that the children’s party company actually has a system in place so that a replacement can be called in if an entertainer is unavailable.

The entertainers are all members of a WhatsApp group where they notify each other if they can’t make a booking so someone else can fill in for them.

But in this case, ‘Anna from Frozen’ didn’t let the group chat know that she couldn’t attend Pearl’s party, so a replacement wasn’t found in time.

“She didn’t message the WhatsApp group, so we were left stranded,” Fordham said. “I had to tell a bit of a white lie to Pearl when she said, ‘Where’s Anna?’

I said, “Look, honey. We don’t know where she is, but she could have been involved in a car accident, so we just have to be aware of [of that]”.’

Despite giving the woman the benefit of the doubt for his daughter’s sake, Fordham said he got the impression from her texts that ‘Anna’s’ car problems were not serious.

2GB morning host Ray Hadley then said the entertainer had ‘just done her last appearance as Anna’, adding: ‘I think she will be looking for further employment.’

Fordham also said he had been “alert to a few reviews” on the company’s Facebook page from angry parents who claimed the entertainer they had hired had not shown up.

Despite previously joking ‘you haven’t heard the end of this’, he ended the segment by saying he just wanted to ‘let it go’ – a reference to a famous song from Frozen.

It remains to be seen whether he will get his deposit back, but Fordham insisted it was not a large amount.

Fordham and Speers hired the impersonator because Pearl is a big fan of Frozen – but when the party started at 2.30pm and the entertainer nowhere to be seen, Speers texted her asking where she was, only to receive an unsatisfactory reply.

In a series of leaked texts, the woman explained that her car had broken down that morning, but what Speers found most frustrating was that she didn’t even bother to send a text explaining that she wouldn’t be coming.

The mother-of-three, 39, texted the Frozen impersonator at 2.50pm asking for an update and received a frantic but vague reply several minutes later.

‘Hey, wondering where you are! Pearl’s party started at 2:30,’ Speers wrote.

The entertainer replied: ‘Hi, I’m super sorry. I have broken dows [sic] with my car this morning and felt really bad.’

Speers wrote back: ‘Why didn’t you send us a message to tell us you weren’t coming?’

“I’m sorry I didn’t even think about it,” the woman wrote.

Speers posted a screenshot of the lyrics on Instagram Sunday night and said she would never hire a children’s entertainer again.

‘Last time I trust a party entertainer! This [happened] when 14 little girls were anxiously waiting for Anna from Frozen to appear,’ she wrote in the caption.

Speers and Fordham, who is also a Channel Nine presenter, married in 2011 and are parents to three children, Freddy, Pearl and Marigold.

She has hosted the Early News bulletin for Channel Seven since January 2016.