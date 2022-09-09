Ben Fogle goes skinny-dipping in a river near Chernobyl after ‘private mission’ in Ukraine

Ben Fogle shared a reflective post after visiting war-torn Ukraine this week, where he spent time delivering supplies to victims of the conflict.

The 48-year-old TV star posted a photo of himself on Thursday as he flows naked in the Pripyat River – which flows near Chernobyl – with his “Ukrainian friends.”

The Countryfile presenter described his visit to the country as “life-changing” as he spent time on a “private mission” delivering cars and supplies to resettlers in the Chernobyl exclusion zone.

‘It seems a fitting end to my journey here’: Ben Fogle shared a reflective post after visiting war-torn Ukraine this week, where he spent time delivering supplies to victims of the conflict

The exclusion zone is an area around the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster that only scientists and government officials have access to.

Ben wrote: ‘Swimming with my Ukrainian friends in the Pripyat River next to the remains of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in a war zone is probably not where I should be. But I am.

“It seems like a fitting end to my weird, wild, miserable journey here. I came to help. Parts. To learn. To love and cry.’

Life-changing experience: Ben said his visit to the country has been life-changing, having delivered “cars and supplies to resettlers in the Chernobyl exclusion zone” during a “private mission”

River: Pictured is the river Pripyat, which flows near Chernobyl

“I am moved to tears by the kindness, pride, stoicism and determination of the Ukrainians.”

He went on to say that his visit to the country reminded him to “value freedom and security.”

“If there’s one thing my Ukrainian friends have taught me, it’s to seize the moment and live each moment as if it were your last. Love, peace and dodgy skinny dips.’

He finished: ‘PS it’s actually not that radioactive and it was a good way to wash after a week on the road.’

“Like many, I have watched the conflict in Ukraine unfold with a mixture of horror and frustration at my inability to help,” he explained.

Spooky: In 1986, an explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (pictured) in the former Soviet Union city of Pripyat leaked radioactive material into the environment

What is the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone? In 1986, an explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the former Soviet Union city of Pripyat leaked radioactive material into the environment. The explosion was caused by a fire in one of the nuclear reactors and the area has therefore been evacuated. About 116,000 people were permanently evacuated from the exclusion zone around the power plant, with towns and cities yet to be destroyed While radiation levels in the region are still considered too high for humans to return, the wildlife has returned to the 4,300-square-mile Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) and is thriving.

In 1986, an explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the former Soviet Union city of Pripyat leaked radioactive material into the environment.

The explosion was caused by a fire in one of the nuclear reactors and the area has therefore been evacuated.

About 116,000 people were permanently evacuated from the exclusion zone around the power plant, with towns and cities to be destroyed.

While radiation levels in the region are still considered too high for humans to return, the wildlife has returned to the 4,300-square-mile Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) and is thriving.

Ben traveled from the UK to Ukraine earlier this week “to deliver supplies to some rural communities of resettlers in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone who were occupied early in the invasion.”

He said he was back in the country, this time on a “private mission” to help others.

“Like many, I have watched the conflict in Ukraine unfold with a mixture of horror and frustration at my inability to help,” he explained.

“I am here now on a private mission (this is not for TV) to deliver cars and supplies to the resettlers within the exclusion zone.”

He also shared a photo of an army tank, saying, “War is ugly and brutal. This is the true face of warfare. Loss and despair. Lives lost. Families torn apart. Lost dreams. shattered hope’

Charity: He said he was back in the country, this time on a ‘private mission’ to help others

“On the train home, several young men trying to leave the country were taken from the carriage. They were not allowed to cross the border. They must stay… But love is stronger than hate.’

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and the Russo-Ukrainian War began in 2014.

Since Russian forces were defeated near Kiev in March, Moscow has waged a relentless battle of attrition, using its firepower advantage to make slow progress by bombing towns and villages.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Friday that Ukrainian soldiers are being welcomed as heroes by merry residents who have lived under Russian occupation for months as Kiev continues to retake dozens of settlements from the clutches of Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Heroes: Meanwhile, it was reported on Friday that Ukrainian soldiers are being welcomed as heroes by merry residents who have lived under Russian occupation for months. Depicted are Ukrainian soldiers

Russian invasion of Ukraine Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and the Russo-Ukrainian War began in 2014. Since Russian forces were defeated near Kiev in March, Moscow has waged a relentless battle of attrition, using its firepower advantage to make slow progress by bombing towns and villages. Meanwhile, it was reported on Friday that Ukrainian soldiers are being welcomed as heroes by merry residents who have lived under Russian occupation for months as Kiev continues to retake dozens of settlements from the clutches of Vladimir Putin’s forces. Videos and photos have surfaced showing troops standing victorious on Russian flags in the liberated city of Balakliia, while others have been shown in footage discovering the burnt-out wreckage of enemy tanks

Videos and photos have surfaced showing troops standing victorious on Russian flags in the liberated city of Balakliia, while others have been shown in footage discovering the burnt-out wreckage of enemy tanks.

The footage comes as swiftly advancing Ukrainian troops crashed into the main railway line supplying Moscow’s troops in the east on Friday, after the sudden collapse of part of the Russian front line triggered the most dramatic shift in the war’s momentum since the start of the war. start of the war. to soften.

In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces had “liberated dozens of settlements in the past week alone” and reclaimed more than 385 square miles of territory to the east and south.

Zelensky posted a video in which Ukrainian soldiers said they had captured the eastern city of Balakliia, which lies along a stretch of front extending south of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Moscow’s troops continued to fire back on Friday. A Russian airstrike this morning hit a hospital in the northeastern region of Sumy, destroying the building and injuring people, the region’s governor said.