Ben Foden’s wife Jackie says her recent miscarriage was a ‘bummer’ but she’ll be ‘pregnant again’

Ben Foden’s wife, Jackie, has discussed her recent miscarriage and described it as a ‘bummer’ but said she will likely be pregnant again ‘next month’.

The American, 37, recently revealed on Instagram that she’s had a miscarriage and has said in a new interview that the couple will try again.

Speaking on the Popular on DM podcast, Jackie said, ‘We were pregnant last month and lost it a few days ago on Monday. It was a bummer.

“It was super weird being pregnant and waking up the next day and not being pregnant. Your breasts immediately feel different, you constantly stop peeing.’

Ben, 37, and Jackie are already parents to daughter Farrah, two, while the rugby player shares children Aoife Belle, 10, and Tadhg, seven, with his ex-wife Una Healy.

Jackie shared how many of her friends have struggled to conceive and she is lucky that she and Ben got pregnant on their first attempt with Farrah.

She said, ‘We got pregnant our first time, Farrah was our first time. Many of my friends are having trouble getting pregnant. I talk to them and they feel hopeless.

“I’m 37, I fully expected this to happen. Realistically I’ll be pregnant again next month.’

Jackie added that she thinks it’s important for women to talk about their miscarriages because it’s “so normal.”

She said, ‘A few people were like, I miscarried too. I was like, let’s talk about it! It’s so normal. My mom went to me, “your body knows what to do in that scenario.” ‘

It comes after Jackie told her sad news when she hit back at a vicious online troll who directed some harsh words at her.

Jackie’s response was, ‘I was pregnant for a while so I haven’t had Botox in a while, just had a miscarriage last week and my two year old has sleep regression so I haven’t slept in a million years. My apologies if my old haggard looks bother you.

“It strikes me that you don’t have any pictures of yourself…but you’re probably just too ridiculously good looking for people to even have the privilege of witnessing them.”

The Instagram post marked the first time Jackie had revealed that she and Ben were expecting a baby.

Ben and Jackie tied the knot in 2020 – a year and a half after his marriage to Una, 40, broke down due to his cheating, and just two days after his divorce was finalized.

Ben left the singer heartbroken when he was unfaithful, as he later admitted, “I was the one who committed adultery… It’s not ideal, but we’re very friendly.”

Jackie spoke about her relationship with Ben earlier this year and insisted that they trust each other unconditionally.

She told The Sun: “People see Ben as a slimy, regular cheater and it’s really not who he is. I don’t think Ben could cheat on me.’

Jackie added: ‘We have our passwords stored in each other’s phones, we use each other’s laptops, we follow each other on Find My Friends. I could go through his Instagram right now if I wanted to.

‘We have a very honest and open relationship. We do not lead separate lives. It’s frustrating that Ben’s deception comes up all the time.”