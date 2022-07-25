Ben Davies signs fresh three-year deal at Tottenham

Ben Davies has signed a new three-year contract with Tottenham, which will see the Welshman spend more than a decade at the club.

The 29-year-old defender, who arrived in North London from Swansea in 2014, will remain under contract until June 2025.

Davies made 43 appearances in 2021-22, his highest season total to date in a Spurs shirt, and impressed as part of Antonio Conte’s back three in defence.

Ben Davies had signed a new three-year contract with Tottenham after an impressive season

The Welshman has lined up in all competitions in their last 27 games and helped the club return to the Champions League with a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

In total, Davies has made 270 appearances for Spurs since his arrival, scoring six and assisting 22 from defense.

While he was a left-back, of course, Conte chose to put Davies in alongside Eric Dier and Cristian Romero on the left side of his defensive three.

The Welsh international is likely to face additional competition this season following the arrival of Clement Lenglet, who was hired from Barcelona as a left-footed central defender.

He is also expected to forge a relationship with new summer signing Ivan Perisic on the left wing, who blossomed under Conte during Inter Milan’s title-winning campaign in 2020/21.

Conte’s Spurs conceded just eight times in the last 14 league games of the season, a run that saw 10 wins and launch Tottenham into the top four ahead of rivals Arsenal.

Davies’ contract extension caps excellent turnover at the club, with Spurs signing six new signings to bolster the squad.

Everton star Richarlison joined for £60m and Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma arrived for £25m, while Djed Spence agreed to a £13m move from Middlesbrough after a fruitful loan spell with Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest.

Spurs have also added Perisic and Fraser Forster to free deals.