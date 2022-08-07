Ben Chilwell says Chelsea still have ‘a lot to work on’ despite opening day win over Everton

Defender Ben Chilwell admits Chelsea are still a work in progress, but opening up with a win was all it took from their first game of the new season.

Jorginho’s first-half penalty was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Everton, their first in five visits to Goodison Park, but it was far from a fluid, confident performance.

But after a summer of change on and off the pitch with a new owner taking the helm, significant moves in and out of the squad and a disjointed preseason, Chilwell accepts that things will take some time to get things right.

Ben Chilwell says Chelsea remain a work in progress despite opening day win over Everton

“We have a lot to work on and improve on, but the most important thing was the three points and we have them, so we are happy,” he told the club’s official website.

“We are a team in transition and we are still trying to work together. We have new players integrated and a new owner, so we’re still working hard and basically taking every game as it comes.”

Chilwell’s start at Goodison Park was his first significant appearance – apart from a brief cameo on the last day of last season – since late November after a serious knee injury and he won the goal that netted the winning goal.

He played for just over an hour before being substituted, while Marc Cucurella, the £62million new signing, came off the bench for the last 15 minutes to remind Chilwell that he will have competition for his place.

Jorginho’s first-half penalty was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Goodison Park on Saturday

It was Chilwell’s first significant appearance since November after a serious knee injury

“We are at Chelsea, so there will be a lot of good players,” he added.

“The competition for places will be fierce and it is clear that we push each other as much as everyone else in the team.

‘I feel good and ready. It’s obviously my first Premier League game in a long time, so I’m really happy to be back, it’s the best feeling in the world.

“I’ve been out for a long time, so to come back in the Premier League and have an impact on winning a penalty for the team to take the win was a really nice feeling.

The England international now faces competition from Marc Cucurella for a starting place

“I worked hard for a long time to get back to playing in the Premier League and it felt great to be back on the pitch with the boys.

“I’ve had the whole pre-season plus a few extra weeks where I came in early, but it’s completely different from this.

“We (he and manager Thomas Tuchel) had a conversation where he asked if I felt ready and I said ‘of course’.

“I don’t know if it’s me, but I feel like I am. I’ve worked hard over the summer, so mentally and physically I’m ready to help the team.”