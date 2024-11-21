Ben Chilwell ’emerges as a loan target for European giants’ after being frozen out at Chelsea by Enzo Maresca

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is reportedly being targeted by a top European club in a possible loan deal as he seeks game time away from Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined by Blues manager Enzo Maresca since his arrival in the summer, and he has only played 45 minutes in all competitions this season.

That half of football came in the third round of the Carabao Cup against Barrow, a match Chelsea won 5-0, while also missing out on all Premier League matchday teams.

Chilwell was included in the club’s ‘bomb squad’ during the summer after being deemed surplus to requirements by Maresca and his staff, but failed to move away from west London.

Juventus could offer the Blues defender an escape route as they look to bring in reinforcements at the back after both Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer have been sidelined with serious knee injuries.

The Italian giants are interested in bringing Chilwell to Turin on loan in January, according to reports Tuttosportand it is understood that they would only need to cover part of their salary.

Money is considered to be tight at Juventus after they spent big on Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners over the summer.

But with Cabal sidelined for the rest of the season, Thiago Motta needs cover at left back.

Juventus will apparently need to battle with Napoli, who are also believed to be keeping an eye on the England international.

A number of Premier League clubs are also closely monitoring Chilwell’s situation in the capital, but he may feel a move abroad is his best option to restart his career.

The defender signed for Chelsea four years ago and won the Champions League in his first season, but injuries and loss of form have put his career on hold.

He failed to make the England squad for Euro 2024, despite the lack of left-back options at Gareth Southgate’s disposal, with the last of his 21 international appearances coming in March.

British stars looking to take the next step have seen Serie A as a more than viable option in recent months.

Scottish pair Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour moved to Napoli from Manchester United and Brighton respectively at the end of the summer window and have made a promising start to their time in Italy.

Thiago Motta’s Juventus are immersed in a tense battle for the top of Serie A.

Juventus are currently embroiled in a tense battle for the top of Serie A, just two points behind Antonio Conte’s league leader.

However, the competitive nature of the league means they sit in sixth place, with just one point separating the top five teams.

The potential transfer would also give Ben Chilwell the chance to play in the Champions League once again, something he has not done for a year and a half due to Chelsea’s lack of status in the competition.

Juventus are fighting to automatically qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition, occupying 11th place, just three places below last-placed Aston Villa.