Ben Allison’s maiden five-for keeps Essex’s noses in front

Essex 263 (Allison 69*, Westley 58, Browne 49, Taylor 4-59) and 63 for 5 (Critchley 14*, Pepper 7*, White 2-12, Sanderson 2-22) lead Northamptonshire 163 (Young 37, Allison 5-32) with 163 runs

Ben Sanderson and Jack White removed Essex’s top order to put their side back into the fray at the end of the third day of this LV= County Championship clash at Wantage Road.

Sanderson hit twice early in Essex’s second innings to beat Sir Alastair Cook and Tom Westley in consecutive maiden-overs. White also took a wicket in consecutive overs to reduce the Eagles to 52 for 5 and regain momentum after the hosts conceded a 100 deficit in the first innings.

Earlier, Essex sailor Ben Allison returned the best bowling figures of his career of 5 for 32 while Northamptonshire was knocked out for 163. Allison’s first five wicket haul followed his exploits with the bat yesterday as he registered his highest score of 69 not out. With Shane Snater also taking two scalps, Northamptonshire lost their last five wickets for 16 runs.

When poor light caused an early finish, Essex was 63 to 5, a 163 lead, making for an intriguing final day.

In the morning session, Will Young (37) and Luke Procter got off to a solid start, extending their nighttime partnership to 39, before Allison found some extra bounce to grab Young’s gauntlet while goalkeeper Michael Pepper took the catch.

Rob Keogh started bright, playing a conventional sweep and reverse sweep of Simon Harmer for consecutive boundaries before the South African spinner turned one back to hit the stumps.

Procter cut Allison sharply for a boundary and had progressed to 28 when he played the onside to the same bowler and was caught well low on leg slip by Matt Critchley.

Saif Zaib (18) played some offensive shots either side of the lunch, including a back punch from Allison for four and a punch over extra cover from Harmer. But after driving Snater through cover to the ropes, he pushed Snater’s next delivery to Harmer on the second slip.

It caused a lower order collapse as Northamptonshire fell from 147 for 5 to 163 all the way. Two balls after Zaib’s wicket, Tom Taylor slid a well-aimed short from Snater to Pepper.

Allison was back in the action doing some sharp work in the field wiping out Gareth Berg before fishing one back to Castle Sanderson.

James Sales hit four limits in his 28 to ensure Northamptonshire passed the 150. He got an early reprieve when Harmer dropped him on the second slip, receiving a blow to his spinning fingers and requiring attention from the Essex physio. But the young all-rounder eventually became Allison’s fifth victim when he slipped toward Cook.

With the bat, Cook (10) offered two chances for the slips at 0 and 2, but both were missed by Emilio Gay and Young. He was gone shortly afterwards when he drilled Sanderson straight to Taylor on cover. It meant he missed 34 runs out of 1,000 this season. In his next over Sanderson Tom Westey caught lbw to leave Essex 23 for 2.

Nick Browne (18) looked solid for a long time in the fold, but after facing 63 balls, Taylor got one to chase back and knock over his center punch.

Dan Lawrence walked to the crease on a king pair and played and missed his first ball from Sanderson. He looked shy at first, but began to settle down and take successive boundaries away from Berg. His demise came thanks to an ugly-looking cut off shot from White that flew to Gay who made a stunning dive catch on the second slip.

White struck again in his next skip when he got one to chase back and knock over Feroze Khushi’s stumps, but Matt Critchley, who played some pleasing shots, including a drive right across the ground from Taylor, was unbeaten at 14 at stumps.

In a day of presentations, Procter was named Player of the Year by the Northamptonshire Supporters’ Club and received his award over lunch. He has scored 959 runs so far at an average of 56.41 this season with one innings left in this game.