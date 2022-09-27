Ben Allison makes his mark with bat and ball as Essex take control on rain-hit day

Northamptonshire 32 for 2 (Young 16*, Procter 2*, S. Cook 1-8, Allison 1-9) trial Essex 263 (Allison 69*, Westley 58, Browne 49, Taylor 4-59) with 231 runs

Ben Allison impressed with bat and ball on a heavily rain-stricken second day between Northamptonshire and Essex at Wantage Road.

Only 29 overs were possible, but Essex seamer Allison made the most of it and didn’t turn his unbeaten 37 into a career-best 69 before eventually knocking the visitors out for 263, Tom Taylor took 4 for 59.

The tailender’s latest batting escapade means he now has the remarkable stat of scoring more 50’s (three) than single-digit scores in his short first-class career thus far.

Allison and Sam Cook then hit early hits with the new ball as Northamptonshire struggled to 32 for 2 in bowler-friendly conditions before poor light came to a halt.

The rain of the night and the morning delayed the start until 2:30 pm, but only six balls were thrown before another heavy rain once again drove the players away.

When they returned, 26 more were bowled, which proved to be enough to see the end of Tom Westley, who cut through and gave Taylor his fourth scalp of the innings. The Essex skipper’s ninth wicket score with Allison had made 72.

Allison at 46 at the time of the second stoppage quickly passed 50 thanks to his seventh four and his career best soon followed as a final wicket score with Cook lifted 39 before the latter was castrated by Jack White.

Cook didn’t take long to make a breakthrough ball in hand. His first delivery saw Emilio Gay go just wide, the ball cleared for two runs. The left-hander’s reprieve was short-lived, however, as Cook’s next ball hit him right up front.

New batter Ricardo Vasconcelos had a scorching stay. He took not one but two painful blows from Cook, he was undone by the arrival in the charge of Allison who threw him away trying to leave but bounced off in his stumps.