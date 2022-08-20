Ben Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus announces she will be leaving SNL after 20 years of work

<!–

Lindsay Shookus has announced that she will be leaving Saturday Night Live after 20 years.

The news about the program’s 42-year-old producer and head of the talent department was revealed by Deadlineand it was reported that although she was offered a promotion, she felt it was the right time to step off the program.

The news about the entertainment industry figure was revealed during the second wedding weekend of her former partner, Ben Affleck.

Shookus had stayed with Saturday Night Live for 20 years, including 10 years as a producer.

She created a Diversity Scholarship at SNL in 2020 and continues to be involved in the program.

The entertainment industry figure also made a statement to Deadline, saying she was looking forward to leaving the “wild nightlife” behind and focusing on raising her daughter Maddie, nine.

She stated, “When I started in 2002, I was a baby from Buffalo, NY who knew nothing about the company, except that I wanted so much to be a part of it.”

Shookus further stated that she was grateful for the opportunity to have worked on the long-running sketch comedy program.

“I have found my place at SNL and have developed the most incredible friendships and memories over the past two decades alongside some truly brilliant and talented people,” she said.

She then wrote that she was grateful for the help and support she had received from her employees over the years.

“There are so many of you—too many to list—but please know that I will always be grateful for each of you and never take for granted how special those moments and lessons have been.”

Shookus concluded her statement by saying she was optimistic about her near future.

“I’m not exactly sure what else the future holds for me, but I’m a big believer in letting the universe reveal itself to you and let that goodness in. It may not be perfectly written yet, but I know I’m going somewhere good,” she said.

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels also released a statement to speak about the producer’s achievements.

Lindsay’s contributions to SNL over the past twenty years have been immeasurable. Her impact on the show, including her dedication and loyalty to the show’s cast and crew, will always be appreciated,” he said.

Shookus previously had an on-again, off-again relationship with Affleck, whom she began seeing in the mid-2010s.

The couple stayed together until 2018, when it was reported that they had split up.

The former couple gave their romance another chance the following year, though they went their separate ways for the last time in April.

The actor later rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez and the couple will make their second vows in Georgia on Saturday night.