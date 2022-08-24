Ben Affleck’s ’emotional’ wedding speech to wife Jennifer Lopez ‘touched on their past engagement’
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married Saturday at his sprawling Georgia estate in front of 135 people.
And on Wednesday UsWeekly claimed the 50-year-old groom got emotional when he gave a speech to his new wife, 53-year-old JLo.
Referring to his 2002 engagement to the Marry Me singer, the Argo star and director noted that they didn’t walk down the aisle 20 years ago for a reason.
The Batman actor said they didn’t get married the first time because they had to have their respective children.
Lopez has Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
A source told the site: ‘Ben gave an impassioned speech expressing his love for Jennifer and her children and saying that the children are the blessing and gift that has happened because they have not been married before and that is proof that everything happens. for a reason. ‘
Ben and Jen got engaged 20 years ago, but they called off their wedding in 2003.
The kids were a big part of the couple’s weekend wedding.
A source told People: “Jennifer loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special. It was a dream for her.’
Now she will be a stop-mom to his three children.
It’s not the first time Lopez has played the role of stepmother.
When she married Anthony, she became stepmother to his children Ariana, 28, and Chase, whose mother is Debbie Rosado; and Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19, whose mother is Dayanara Torres.
The new Mr. and Mrs. Affleck live in a rental home in Beverly Hills until the renovation of Lopez’s old mansion in Bel Air, California is completed.
It is not known whether all the children will go to the same school as almost all of them are teenagers, with the exception of Samuel.
The wedding was spectacular with an “old Hollywood theme,” DailyMail revealed last weekend.
Stylist Courtney Victor added: ‘They all seemed like such a happy and close-knit family unit. She is absolutely flawless. It’s unbelievable how beautiful she is.’
And the Bronx-born beauty loves being Mrs. Affleck.
“She keeps saying ‘my man’ and that’s really cute,” the insider said.
On Tuesday, Lopez gave fans a peek at her wedding dresses custom-made by Ralph Lauren for his couture line.
She wore a total of three dresses, which she shared with OnTheJLo.
There was one with a high neck and a long train, another with a keyhole in the front, and a third with strings of pearls draped down her body.
The dresses are estimated to cost about $1 million each.
The weekend wedding took place after the couple married in Las Vegas in July.
She also wore a white dress for that wedding and her children were in attendance.
JENNIFER LOPEZ’S MOVIE WEDDING DRESSES
Jennifer Lopez has often played a bride in her movies.
Here’s a look at some of her best dresses on the silver screens.
In 2001’s The Wedding Planner with Matthew McConaughey, she wore a satin off-the-shoulder dress.
In the 2002 film Enough with actor Billy Campbell, Jenny wore a low-cut dress with a sweetheart neckline.
For 2006’s El Cantante, she wore a long-sleeved satin dress with a lace overlay. She worked with – at the time – real-life husband Marc Anthony, who also played her husband.
In 2021’s Marry Me, she wore a beige lace and crystal dress to say yes to Maluma, but he never showed.
And in this year’s movie Shotgun Wedding, she modeled a mesh dress with a sweetheart neckline.
