Ben Affleck’s Batman will return for Aquaman 2

Ben Affleck will return in his role as Batman in the upcoming sequel to Aquaman. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. His return was announced by the movie star Jason Momoa in an Instagram post, with a selfie of the two actors. “Lovely reunited,” Momoa wrote. ‘Bruce and Arthur. love you and miss you Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot well. broke on set all the great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j.”

Alongside the two images, Momoa posted a short video of a Warner Bros. backlot tour that apparently discovered Affleck’s involvement in the film. “Well, it’s not a goddamn secret anymore!” Momoa jokes, before showing the Batman actor in his trailer.

Affleck previously played the caped crusader in a series of films set in the DC Extended Universe, including: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and Suicide Squadand initially announced his retirement from the role in 2019. But then it was announced that Affleck will return as Batman in The flashdue out in 2023, and now we know he will also appear in the Aquaman sequel.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson donned the cape for Batman’s most recent solo outing, the batter, and will return for a sequel. Affleck had originally hoped to direct, co-write and star in a Batman film of his own, before relinquishing the project.