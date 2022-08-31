Ben Affleck spends time with son Samuel… after returning from honeymoon with wife Jennifer Lopez

<!–

Ben Affleck was a doting dad on Tuesday as he spent one-on-one time with his and ex Jennifer Garner’s son Samuel.

The 50-year-old Batman star kept an eye on his child while carrying a large gray tote bag while in LA.

It comes as Ben recently returned from his second honeymoon with new wife Jennifer Lopez.

Ben was dressed in a navy blue button-up shirt, the sleeves rolled up to his elbows.

He was wearing dark pants that he paired with a pair of dark textured lace-ups.

He wore a watch on one wrist and a thin bracelet on the other, while he carried his phone in his hand.

The Boston-bred filmmaker sported a scruffy salt and pepper beard along with his slightly tousled dark hair.

For his part, the little boy looked comfortable in sweatpants, a graphic print T-shirt and black and white slip-on sneakers.

Affleck was spotted driving around the City of Angels in a black Tesla and stopped eating after dropping off his son.

The Hollywood heartthrob drove through a drive-through to pick up food from Jack in the Box.

It’s back to work for Jen and Ben, who tied the knot for the second time in Georgia earlier this month.

The Afflecks surprised fans a few weeks ago when they revealed they flew to Las Vegas to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Soon after, they flew to France, where they were seen admiring the sights and enjoying the scenery.

The pair were joined by their respective children: Ben’s two daughters with ex Jennifer Garner – Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13 – and Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme with ex Marc Anthony.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in early 2021, then had a larger ceremony at their Riceboro, GA estate.

Jennifer keeps fans updated on the events of her life through her newsletter On the 6.

It’s where she initially shared the news of their engagement and where she revealed that they had slipped to Vegas.

After the second wedding, JLo turned to the platform to post photos of her multiple wedding looks.

Among them was a cap-sleeved, open-back dress custom-made for her by Ralph Lauren.