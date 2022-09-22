Ben Affleck shows off his scruffy beard as he models a white t-shirt and beige cardigan

Ben Affleck grabbed an iced coffee Thursday morning while running errands in Los Angeles.

The Oscar winner, 50, kept it casual in a white t-shirt and navy pants, paired with a beige hoodie and white sneakers. He wore his wedding ring and a thin bracelet every other hand, carrying his coffee in his hand.

The Boston-bred filmmaker sported a scruffy salt and pepper beard along with his slightly tousled dark hair.

A perfect moment: 'This is heaven. Here. We're in it now.' That's one of my favorite lines Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night. He also said it in his speech on the night of our wedding reception, and I thought… how perfect," wrote Jennifer Lopez.

Absent from the trip to the coffee shop was the actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, whom he married in August.

The Batman star’s boyfriend Kevin Smith shared details about Affleck’s long vows. ‘He wrote a great speech which he read’ [Jennifer Lopez] at the wedding, which was breathtaking,” he said.

“He is one of my favorite writers in the world. He wrote his vows – they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking,” Smith said.

‘And it was long. That’s one of my favorite things about Ben; he is his own biggest fan so he wrote like a 12 page speech. I was like, “Keep talking, keep talking,” Smith added.

In her On the JLo newsletter about the Georgia wedding, Lopez, 53, shared more details about what Affleck said on the special day.

‘This is heaven. Here. We’re in it now.’ That’s one of my favorite lines Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night.

“He also said it in his speech on the night of our wedding reception, and I thought… how perfect,” she wrote.

This comes before his ex, Cuban actress, Ana de Armas revealed that the attention she received while dating Affleck felt “dangerous” and “unsafe.”

JLO in Heaven: In her on the JLo Georgia wedding newsletter, Lopez, 53, shared more details about what Affleck, 50, said on the special day. ‘This is heavenly. Here. We’re in it now’

The blonde actress, 34, was romantically linked with her Deep Water colleague in March 2020.

“I’ve never been one to want attention that isn’t about my work. So when the focus isn’t on my work, it’s disturbing, and it feels disrespectful, and it feels inappropriate, and it feels dangerous and unsafe,” she said.

“But, especially in this country, I don’t know how to find protection. I don’t know how you can prevent that, except you leave.’