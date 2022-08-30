Ben Affleck sells his sprawling seven-bedroom Pacific Palisades mansion for $30 MILLION

Ben Affleck sold his sprawling seven-bedroom Pacific Palisades mansion for $30 million just three weeks after being listed and as he and wife Jennifer Lopez plan to move into her Bel Air home.

The actor sold his 13,500-square-foot home on Tuesday for $29.995,000 to an unknown buyer, real estate sources said. TMZ.

He first purchased the beautiful property, complete with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, movie room and spa, for $19.2 million in 2018.

At the time, he bought the plush house in an effort to be close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he has remained friendly since their breakup in 2015, and the three children they share, daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13. and ten years. year-old son Samuel.

The house was described as ‘an entertainer’s dream’ with the full listing for the house stating it has a spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining room with butler’s pantry, den with bar and more

It also features a beautiful pool and spacious backyard and overhanging patio

At the time, Realtor.com described the home as “an entertainer’s dream,” with the full listing for the home stating it has a spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining room with butler’s pantry, den with bar, and more.

In addition, it is equipped with a movie room, gym, family room with full bar, temperature-controlled walk-in wine cellar and maid’s room.

The decision to list his home comes a month after the 49-year-old Batman star tied the knot with his new wife, 53, in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

Moving trucks were recently spotted outside each of their respective homes.

Lopez and Affleck’s new rental home was recently owned by Australian billionaire James Packer, Mariah Carey’s former fiancé. Other previous residents include Danny DeVito and his ex-wife, Matilda alum Rhea Perlman.

DeVito and Perlman sold the seven-bedroom home in 2015 for $28 million to developers Stuart and Stephanie Liner. The Liners then made numerous upgrades to the estate, listing it for $85 million. Packer then bought the property in 2018 for approximately $60 million.

The house sprawls over 29,000 square feet, which would provide ample space for the couple’s mixed brood of five children.

The Jenny from the Block singer shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the Good Will Hunting star is the father of daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex. – wife Jennifer Garner.

The huge estate would also have many luxurious amenities and extras, including a home cinema, hair salon, gym, entertainment room, wine cellar, expansive swimming pool and even multiple guest houses.

Since the stars’ glitzy second wedding, the couple has been jet-set.

Over the weekend, the actor spoon-fed Lopez while enjoying an alfresco meal on Italy’s picturesque Lake Como, the last stop on their seemingly endless honeymoon.

Ben and Jennifer are currently enjoying a second honeymoon in Italy, after walking down the aisle again, at a lavish wedding on August 20, surrounded by family, friends and A-List celebrities.

The power couple tied the knot at his $8.9 million Georgia mansion, a 87-acre site on Hampton Island Preserve.

135 people attended their “old Hollywood themed” wedding – which was revealed in photos obtained by DailyMail.com this weekend.

The ceremony lasted 45 minutes and was led by Jay Shetty. It was held under the white metal frame of a church, per Vogue. The frame was decorated with delphiniums from Jenevieve Peralta Floral Design and Tulips & Twigs.

Ben and JLo, known as Bennifer, laid out a huge white carpet with Lopez in a white Ralph Lauren couture dress complete with long train and veil, while Ben wore a black and white tuxedo.

And during the celebration, Jennifer sang a song to her new husband, who was sitting on a chair in front of her, and did a dance routine with backup dancers as she performed the song dedicated to him.

He put the beautiful estate up for sale three weeks ago as he and Lopez prepare to move into her Bel Air home (pictured) after it finishes renovating

The lovely tune featured very affectionate lyrics, such as “I can’t get enough,” repeated in the chorus, as Jennifer sang about passion and love for her husband.

The couple’s happy reunion comes 20 years after they were first engaged and engaged, but their wedding was called off in the fall of 2003, blamed on excessive media coverage.

Both remarried, Lopez to singer Marc Antony and Affleck to Garner, but rekindled their old romance in 2021.

