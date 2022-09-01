Ben Affleck looks sharp in a light gray blazer while running errands with his son Samuel in LA

<!–

Ben Affleck seemed the doting father every inch as he held his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s son Samuel as they crossed a street in Santa Monica on Thursday.

The father-son duo seemed excited to spend some quality time together following the 50-year-old Oscar winner’s recent return from his second honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez.

For their laid-back excursion, the Gone Girl star cut a handsome figure in a light gray blazer over a white button-down, matching trousers and black aviator sunglasses.

Meanwhile, his son was wearing a plain black t-shirt, jeans and a pair of black and white sneakers.

The couple’s latest sighting comes after Affleck tied the knot with Lopez, 53, a second time in Georgia just weeks after getting married in Las Vegas.

Shortly after walking down the aisle in Sin City, they flew to France, where they were seen admiring the sights and enjoying the scenery.

The pair were joined by their respective children: Ben’s two daughters with ex Jennifer Garner – Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13 – and Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme with ex Marc Anthony.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in early 2021, then had a larger ceremony at their Riceboro, GA estate.

Jennifer kept fans updated on the events of her life through her newsletter On The JLo.

It’s where she initially shared the news of their engagement and where she revealed that they had slipped to Vegas.

After the second wedding, JLo turned to the platform to post photos of her multiple wedding looks.

Among them was a cap-sleeved, open-back dress custom-made for her by Ralph Lauren.