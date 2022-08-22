Ben Affleck looks exhausted before boarding plane with Matt Damon after wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck looked exhausted as he was being driven to the airport in Georgia to board a plane home after his lavish wedding to Jennifer Lopez over the weekend.

The 50-year-old actor could barely open his eyes and looked as if needed a nap after the whirlwind celebrations – when he was spotted in the back of an SUV on the way to the airport Sunday evening.

Newlywed Lopez was reportedly in the SUV with husband Affleck but she was not visible in the photos.

The loved-up group was seen being driven to the private airport in Georgia just a day after celebrating the couple’s nuptials among family and friends.

Affleck was seen a short time later boarding the private plane with his best friend Matt Damon, 51, and his wife and children in tow as they prepared to board the private plane.

Ben donned a dark blue T-shirt and jeans on the tarmac, as well as black and white trainers, and looked a little more awake as he boarding the plane.

Luciana, who married filmmaker Matt in 2005, was equally dressed down in a cropped white t-shirt. She flashed a bit of her midriff as she paired her top with trendy, loose-fitting and faded jeans.

Joining the longtime couple were their children – Isabella Damon, 16, Gia Damon, 14, and Stella Damon, 11.

The family-of-five had arrived in the state days earlier in preparation for the Afflecks’ three-day wedding extravaganza.

They flew in via private jet on Friday to celebrate the rekindled pair’s second wedding, after they tied the knot in Las Vegas one month earlier.

Matt’s and Ben’s friendship dates back to their childhood, when they grew up together in Massachusetts.

Since then they’ve both achieved massive success in the entertainment industry, collaborating multiple times on blockbusters.

Matt and Ben worked together on 2021’s The Last Duel, a medieval film by Ridley Scott. Long before that, the two earned an Oscar for their 1997 script Good Will Hunting.

This year they began work on an untitled film about former Nike executive Sonny Vaccarro and the brand’s collaboration with Michael Jordan.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2016, Matt said about his friendship with Ben: ‘I’ve known him for 35 years, and we grew up together. We were both in love with the same thing — acting and filmmaking.

‘I think we fed on each other’s obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life.’

And on the topic of Affleck’s relationship with Lopez he said last year on The Carlos Watson Show, ‘They’re both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now.’

When asked if he would be present for the twosome’s nuptials he exclaimed, ‘Oh man, no one’s pulling harder than I am.’

And he got his wish – the theme of the Saturday wedding was old Hollywood, and the cake was a cascade of cream and gold as Ben and Jennifer wrote the happily ever after to their love story with a wedding twenty years in the making.

Their August celebration was much bigger than the tiny celebration in Las Vegas. It took place at an 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve just south of Savannah, Georgia.

The couple exchanged vows Saturday evening, with guests dressed in white and the bride radiant in Ralph Lauren.

Earlier in the day Lopez and friends enjoyed treatments in a specially set up spa near the rustic farmhouse where later the guests partied into the night.

The duo first married in July at an intimate Las Vegas ceremony. The event took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel.

A number of A-list stars were invited to the affair including Damon, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes and many more.

Lopez reportedly wore a custom designer look by Ralph Lauren during the celebration.

People reported that the dress ‘featured cap sleeves, an open-back cutout and a flowing train with ruffle detailing.’

Guests all wore white to the ceremony which matched the decor, including the chairs, a piano and a white wedding bell.

The couple took a number of pictures on a riverfront dock. They posed for a number of family photos before the celebration.

As guests walked through to the rear of the decked-out farmhouse to where tables were set up for an elegant reception, they were met with a sign that read, Jennifer & Ben, baby i love u, heart & soul, marry me, let’s get loud!’ A romantic swing hung next to it.

Large fans helped cool the guests in the heat of the Georgia sun.

The farmhouse was decorated in rich velvet and silk, rubies and purples in contrast with the fresh white flowers and linens of the ceremony itself to which guests were asked to wear white.

Easy chairs were arranged round steamer-trunk style tables, with Moroccan inspired hues and tapestry cushions – inspired by Casa Blanca perhaps, one of the many movie posters that adorned the walls.

Other titles included the classics Gone With the Wind and King Kong. x

Pots of violets – a nod to Affleck’s oldest daughter 16-year-old Violet – were among the flowers that decorated the sumptuous interior.

Guests enjoyed cigars at a dark wooden bar or high tables arranged in the barn-style building’s entrance area. Chandeliers and spotlights lit the room above and candles flickered in lanterns along the walkways.

Sweet confections enjoyed included delicate cupcakes with cherries on top, but the elegant center piece was a cream and gold frosted three-tiered cake.

According to one insider, ‘It was all really tasteful and not nearly as splashy as you might have expected from two such huge stars.’

Wagons romantically festooned with flowers and abundant floral arrangements adorned the roads leading up to the main house and farmhouse as well as an area known as Turtle Lake.

This was turned into a beach for guests to enjoy, with sand specially shipped in and a diving platform installed along with kayaks, parasols and sun-chairs.

The sea-plane hanger and helipad often used by the stars is situated nearby.

It cost the couple $400,000 to create the setting for the wedding celebrations which, as DailyMail.com revealed, were four months in the making.