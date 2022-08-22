Ben Affleck looks casual in T-shirt and jeans while getting on a private jet in Georgia

<!–

Ben Affleck cut a casual figure as he boarded a private jet on Sunday after a wedding party in Georgia.

The 50-year-old actor put on a dark blue t-shirt and jeans on the asphalt.

He walked in a pair of high black and white sneakers.

The Argo star’s hair was neatly trimmed and his beard was trimmed close to his face.

He was spotted boarding the plane with relatives.

Affleck and Lopez enjoyed a three-day extravaganza to celebrate their recent marriage.

According to a source for Peoplethe couple had “planned an extraordinary holiday weekend.”

This reportedly included “a pre-wedding party, a ceremony, and … have fun in the queue.”

The duo married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July. The event took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel.

Their August party was much bigger than the small party in Las Vegas.

It took place on a 87-acre site on Hampton Island Preserve, just south of Savannah, Georgia.

A number of A-list stars were invited to the affair, including Matt Damon, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes and many more.

Lopez reportedly wore a custom designer Ralph Lauren look during the celebration.

People reported that the dress had “cap sleeves, an open back and a flowing train with ruffles.”

The guests all wore white to the ceremony to match the decor, including the chairs, a piano, and a white wedding bell.

The couple took some photos on a dock on the river. Before the celebration, they posed for some family photos.