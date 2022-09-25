Ben Affleck looks casual as he takes kids Seraphina and Emme Halloween shopping in LA

Ben Affleck beat the holiday rush and took some of his kids Halloween costume shopping Saturday in Los Angeles.

The newlywed, 50, was dressed casually in a pair of loose fitting black trousers, a graphic T-shirt and navy blue button down shirt with trainers for the weekend outing.

The Oscar winner’s beard was closely trimmed and his brown hair showed hints of grey.

Children Seraphina, 13, and Emme, 14, along with a friend, were seen carrying large plastic bags full of disgusting gifts as they left the costume shop in the Westwood area.

Seraphina was dressed skater-style in blue printed long shorts, a cream knit top and an oversized tropical shirt.

The teenager wore mismatched socks with white sneakers.

The middle school student’s dark locks were styled in a long bob.

Emme looked great in an oversized sweatshirt, loose fitting denim shorts and high white sneakers with white socks.

Their dark short dark hair was wrapped in loose natural curls.

Emme is the child of Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez and her former partner Marc Anthony. Emme has a twin brother named Max.

Meanwhile, Affleck shares Seraphina, as well as daughter Violet, 16, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

He and Lopez tied the knot in July during a shotgun wedding in Las Vegas before holding an extravagant ceremony at Affleck’s Georgia estate the following month.

The couple were previously engaged in the early 2000s, but shocked fans when they called off their impending nuptials.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in May 2021 following the Hustlers actress’ split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The Argo director has a lot of projects on his plate.

He is set to produce four new projects and will star in one of them, pulling double duty in Witness for the Prosecution.

The film is based on the classic Agatha Christie novel about an experienced lawyer who must maneuver the twists and turns of a high-profile murder case.