Ben Affleck Lists His Pacific Palisades Villa For $30 Million… A Month After His Marriage To Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has put his Pacific Palisades home on the market for $30 million following rumors that he and his wife Jennifer Lopez have bought a sprawling home in Beverly Hills.

He first purchased the beautiful property, complete with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a gym, movie room and spa, for $19.2 million in 2018.

At the time, he bought the plush house in an effort to be close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he has remained friendly since their breakup in 2015, and the three children they share, daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13. and ten years. year-old son Samuel.

At the time, Realtor.com described the home as “an entertainer’s dream,” with the full listing for the home stating it has a spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining room with butler’s pantry, den with bar, and more.

In addition, it is equipped with a movie room, gym, family room with full bar, temperature-controlled walk-in wine cellar and maid’s room.

The decision to list his home comes a month after the 49-year-old Batman star tied the knot with his new wife, 53, in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

While he and J-LO have yet to confirm that they’ve bought a home together, moving trucks have been spotted in front of each of their respective homes recently.

Lopez and Affleck’s new home was recently owned by Australian billionaire James Packer, Mariah Carey’s former fiancé. Other previous residents include DeVito and his ex-wife, Matilda alum Rhea Perlman.

DeVito and Perlman sold the seven-bedroom home in 2015 for $28 million to developers Stuart and Stephanie Liner. The Liners then made numerous upgrades to the estate, listing it for $85 million. Packer then bought the property in 2018 for approximately $60 million.

It’s unclear what Lopez and Affleck paid for the house, and there’s a shroud of mystery surrounding the alleged deal, as the house wasn’t even for sale when they allegedly bought it.

In fact, real estate experts said: TMZ that it hadn’t even been shown off-market except, possibly, to Lopez and Affleck.

The house sprawls over 29,000 square feet, which would provide ample space for the couple’s mixed brood of five children.

The Jenny from the Block singer shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the Good Will Hunting star is the father of daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex. – wife Jennifer Garner.

The huge estate would also have many luxurious amenities and extras, including a home cinema, hair salon, gym, entertainment room, wine cellar, expansive swimming pool and even multiple guest houses.