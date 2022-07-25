Ben Affleck laughs alongside new wife Jennifer Lopez while they continue their Parisian honeymoon

They enjoyed a Parisian honeymoon this week after they tied the knot at a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas last weekend.

And Ben Affleck, 49, appeared in good spirits when he stepped out Monday with new wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, a far cry from his teary self the night before as they celebrated her birthday.

Giggling as he put an arm around the actress, the couple were joined by their respective children; Ben’s two daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins Maximilian and Emme, who use gender-neutral pronouns.

Smile: Ben Affleck, 49, appeared in good spirits Monday as he laughed next to new wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, as they continued their Paris honeymoon

Jennifer looked ultra chic in a blush shirt with ruffles, long sleeves and a chiffon neckline, paired with light blue skinny jeans.

Her caramel locks were pulled back tightly into a chic bun, while she wore a dewy makeup look and round sunglasses.

While the star wore a pair of canvas wedges and a brown leather handbag over her shoulder.

Parisian chic: Jennifer looked ultra chic in a blush shirt with ruffles, long sleeves and a chiffon neckline, paired with light blue skinny jeans

Delicious! Her blonde locks were pulled back tightly in a chic bun, while she wore a dewy makeup look and round sunglasses

Details: As the star added a pair of canvas wedges and a brown leather handbag over her shoulder

In love: Ben put a loving arm around Jennifer, wearing a white T-shirt and a matching overshirt

Radiant: he stayed casual in black pants and white sneakers, while carrying a shopping bag

Ben put a loving arm around Jennifer and wore a white T-shirt and a matching overshirt.

He stayed casual in black pants and white sneakers, while carrying a shopping bag.

Jennifer walked out of their current honeymoon home, Hotel Crillon, and waved to the onlookers — while Ben held his ear to ear grin.

Welcome: As they walked out of their current home, Hotel Crillon, Jennifer waved to the onlookers

Snack: Earlier in the day Ben was spotted on his way to lunch with his daughter Seraphina

Earlier in the day, the actor was spotted on his way to lunch with his daughter Seraphina at the French bistro C. Lignac.

The youngster wore a casual look with burgundy cargo shorts and an oversized gray tee for the outing.

Jennifer and Ben later went through a wardrobe change as they left their hotel hand in hand.

Father-daughter outing: the couple went for lunch in a black SUV

Casual: Seraphina wore a casual look with burgundy cargo shorts

Stylish: the youngster paired the shorts with an oversized gray T-shirt for the outing

Jennifer slipped into a gorgeous bold blue shirt dress that emphasized her slim waist.

She carried a small beige bag in her hand, which matched her beige ballerinas.

Her dark brown locks were up in an elegant bun and she smiled broadly while wearing oversized sunglasses.

Outfit change: Jennifer and Ben later had a wardrobe change as they left their hotel hand in hand

Statement: Jennifer slipped into a gorgeous bold blue shirt dress that emphasized her slim waist

Matching: She carried a small beige bag in her hand, which coordinated with her beige ballet flats

Meanwhile, Ben changed into a light blue shirt over a white T-shirt, paired with navy blue jeans and black sneakers.

He seemed very excited the day after he was seen in tears at a dinner held to celebrate his new wife’s birthday.

While they were enjoying the night out at La Girafe, located in the Place du Trocadero, opposite the Eiffel Tower, he got tears in his eyes during a very emotional moment.

According to a source, Jennifer immediately consoled her love with a hug after he was seen collapsing while sitting at a table surrounded by balloons in honor of her birthday.

A stunner: her dark brown locks were up in an elegant bun and she smiled broadly while wearing oversized sunglasses

Handsome: Meanwhile Ben changed into a light blue shirt over a white T-shirt, paired with navy blue jeans and black sneakers

Frozen: He seemed very excited the day after he was seen bursting into tears at a dinner held to celebrate his new wife’s birthday

Emotional: While they were enjoying the night out at La Girafe, located in the Place du Trocadero, opposite the Eiffel Tower, he got tears in his eyes during a very emotional moment