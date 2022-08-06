Ben Affleck keeps it casual as he steps out holding a can of soda in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck looked casual as he stepped outside on a sunny afternoon in Los Angeles.

The happy newlywed, who is celebrating his 50th birthday on August 15, was spotted walking through a parking lot with a can of soda.

The two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker donned a beige cargo shirt, which he paired with light-washed jeans.

The Way Back star wore white canvas sneakers and carried a large black backpack.

The California native wore his cropped brown hair in a slightly tousled hairstyle and sported a light stubble.

The Argo artist held his iPhone in one hand and his drink in the other.

A big fan of soda pop, Ben has a fountain that dispenses both Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi in his home office.

Affleck’s second wife — two-time Grammy nominee Jennifer Lopez — fascinated the internet in June when she posted a compilation video of herself and Ben, including a clip showing his custom soda machine.

In the video, the father of three was seen smiling as he edited a video on his Mac computer with his ‘Chill Out… Drink Up’ machine visible behind him.

Since returning from his romantic European honeymoon with JLo, Ben has been working on the LA set of his upcoming self-titled Nike movie.

Ben produces, writes, directs and stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight in Amazon Studios’ sports marketing drama about the origins of Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Meanwhile, the On the Floor hitmaker is still in Italy after headlining the LUISAVIAROMA x UNICEF Gala in Capri last Saturday.

The Deep Water star and 53-year-old Bronx-born pop diva walked away July 17 at Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, and they are now planning a wedding celebration at his 87-acre property in Georgia.

Last Friday, Page six reported that the couple, known collectively as “Bennifer,” had hired event planner Colin Cowie, who regularly handles bashes on budgets between $25K and $25M.

Ben and Jen, who were previously in a relationship between 2002 and 2004, began texting each other again in February 2021, two months before she ended her engagement to Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck has three children – daughter Violet, 16; daughter Seraphina, 13; and son Samuel, 10 — from his decade-long first marriage to four-time Emmy nominee Jennifer Garner, which ended in 2018.

And Lopez mothers 14-year-old fraternal twins — daughter Emme and son Maximilian — from her third marriage to three-time Grammy winner Marc Anthony, which ended in 2011 after seven years.

The Tender Bar actor recently resumed his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman on the Burbank set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which won’t hit US and UK theaters until March 2023.

But first, audiences can see Ben’s cameo as an auditioning actor in Kevin Smith’s three-quel Clerks III, which will be released in more than 700 U.S. theaters on September 13 and 15 at 7 p.m.