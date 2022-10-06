Ben Affleck is seen in a beige outfit in Santa Monica as he looks at his cell phone

Ben Affleck was spotted in a beige outfit in Santa Monica on Thursday.

With a scruffy beard for the winter, the 50-year-old star continued to prefer fall colors as he stared at his ever-present phone.

This sighting marks the third time in recent weeks that Affleck has donned the pale suit, pairing a beige sweater with matching shoes and pants while wearing a brown bomber jacket.

The A-lister looked like he had a lot on his mind.

This comes after news that he sold his mansion in Pacific Palisades, California for $28.5 million this week.

Ben originally bought the house in Pacific Palisades reportedly because of its proximity to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50.

Garner has reportedly been a very important support to Ben as he struggled with his sobriety. Now that the two are no longer neighbors, that role undoubtedly belongs to Lopez.

The Oscar winner is amicably co-parenting his three children with the former Alias ​​star and founder of Once Upon a Farm. Together they share Samuel, 10, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, while Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, both 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 54.

Although Ben’s bachelorette house sold for a colossal price, it was still two million under the $30 million he listed the house for in August of this year.

Despite falling slightly short of sales, the Good Will Hunting star made a tidy profit as records show he bought the property just four years ago in 2018 for $19 million.

The Armageddon star’s former bachelorette pad wasn’t exactly small, and it seemed to be nirvana for any single man.

The traditional-style house, measuring 13,000 square feet, featured seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a lavish wine cellar, a cinema, bar, gym and even a wellness center.

He and his wife Jennifer Lopez are in the process of renovating her old Bel-Air mansion, but are also reportedly looking for another home.

Extensive remodeling on Jennifer’s sprawling estate is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

In the meantime, the power couple is reportedly renting a Beverly Hills lot owned by Mariah Carey’s former fiancé, Australian billionaire James Packer.

This real estate windfall comes in the midst of the arrest of an accused bank robber in Boston, who claimed to be the inspiration for Affleck’s acclaimed film The Town.

William Sequeira, 59, was arraigned Thursday in Boston municipal court on charges of attempted unarmed bank robbery.

The alleged notorious criminal bragged to Judge Frank Caprio that Affleck played him in the popular 2010 crime thriller.

“Have you ever seen the movie The Town?” Sequeira asked Judge Caprio in an exchange captured on the Caught in Providence YouTube Channel. “I haven’t,” Judge Caprio replied. ‘Well,’ said the accused bank robber, ‘watch the film. Ben Affleck plays me in the movie.’