Ben Affleck is hailed for his wizard-like cigarette skills as he puffs away at a meet-and-greet

A video of Ben Affleck secretly trying to smoke a cigarette while posing for photos with fans has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows the Hollywood actor, 49, smoking on a street corner in Paris, surrounded by fans who want to have their picture taken with him.

The Batman star, who has been a heavy smoker for years, poses with the fans while making sure to hide his cigarette from the view of the camera.

He takes a quick drag between shots and hides the cigarette behind his back just in time to take the shot.

Affleck also holds his breath as he smiles at the camera to avoid breathing smoke into the fans’ faces.

The clip was reportedly shot last month as Affleck and his new wife Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a quiet honeymoon in France.

It popped up again this week on the popular Instagram page Bravo Historianwith fans praising Affleck’s wizarding cigarette skills.

“He’s so good at hiding that cigar behind his back during photos,” commented one user.

“So the funny facial expressions in his photos are from holding back the smoke,” another added, while a third joked, “But did he even exhale?!”

Affleck has often been depicted over the years smoking cigarettes and vapes.

In April 2020, the Armageddon star was photographed taking off his Covid-19 mask to puff a cigarette as he strolled through Los Angeles.

Lopez, on the other hand, is known for her dedication to a healthy, smoke-free lifestyle.

The singer’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez told Harper’s Bazaar in 2018: “She really leans on the big foundations, like getting her rest, eight to 10 hours.

‘She doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke. She leads a very clean life.’

Affleck has often been depicted over the years smoking cigarettes and vapes. He puffed a cigarette despite wearing a face mask while running errands in Los Angeles in April 2020