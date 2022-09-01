Ben Affleck flashes his wedding ring while making a McDonald’s run in his Tesla in Los Angeles

<!–

Ben Affleck was seen through a McDonald’s drive-through in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

When the 50-year-old Argo actor took his jet-black Tesla to pick up breakfast, he showed off his new wedding ring from his new 53-year-old wife Jennifer Lopez.

The actor’s outing took place just after he returned from a luxury honeymoon in Italy with his new husband.

There it is: Ben Affleck flashed his wedding ring on Tuesday morning as he ran to a McDonald’s drive-through in Los Angeles

Ben was dressed in a black shirt as he was seen in the black car. He not only wore the platinum ring but also wore a white gold link bracelet.

At one point, he was holding a crumbled can of Coca-Cola Zero.

Affleck and Lopez were spotted in several locations during their post-wedding romantic getaway, including Lake Como and Milan.

Their escape came to an end last Monday, when they landed in Los Angeles.

Showing off: The 50-year-old performer took his jet-black Tesla to pick up breakfast for himself, and he showed off his new wedding ring as he reached for his things

Recent Events: The actor’s outing took place just after he returned from a luxury honeymoon in Italy with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez

Affleck and Lopez also celebrated their wedding while on vacation in Paris not long before the singer’s birthday.

The happy couple were spotted at various points in their journey as they closed their lips.

The Good Will Hunting actor also got visibly emotional during his wife’s birthday dinner, and Page six reported the latter comforting her new husband as they spent time in a Parisian restaurant.

Although representatives of the media outlet reached out to the artist’s team to ask why he became confused during the outing, they received no response.

Getting around: Affleck and the 53-year-old hitmaker were spotted in various locations during their post-wedding romantic getaway; they can be seen in Milan in August

Another one: Affleck and Lopez also celebrated their wedding while on vacation in Paris not long before the singer’s birthday; they are seen in July

Affleck and Lopez first met while working on the set of Gigli, which was released in 2001.

The couple later began dating and would tie the knot before calling off their wedding just days before it was set to take place in 2003.

The actor began seeing Jennifer Garner, whom he eventually married.

The couple welcomed daughters Violet and Seraphina, aged 16 and 13, as well as a son named Samuel, aged 10, before ending their marriage in 2018.

Missed opportunity: The couple started dating later and would tie the knot before calling off their wedding just days before it was set to take place in 2003; they are seen in July

Lopez had a romance with Marc Anthony, and the former couple brought twins named Emme and Maximilian, aged 14, into their lives before divorcing in 2014.

The singer later rekindled her romance with Affleck, and they went official on Instagram last July.

It was announced that the couple got engaged last April, 20 years after the actor first asked the question.

The happy couple made their union official in Las Vegas in July, just before heading to Europe.