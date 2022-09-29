Ben Affleck fashionable in fall colors as he smokes a cigarette running errands in LA

Ben Affleck was spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing fall colors for the busy day.

Affleck, 50, donned a sepia sweater with a brown blazer and gray pants with a beard on the fall day in Southern California.

The A-lister donned sunglasses and rounded off his ensemble with brown shoes as he was spotted in an office building, lighting up a cigarette as he left. He was also seen refueling at a gas station.

Affleck is more than a month away from his Aug. 20 wedding to Jennifer Lopez, 53, at his estate outside Savannah, Georgia; which was more than a month after they exchanged vows in Las Vegas on July 16.

One of the wedding officiants, former monk and podcaster Jay Shetty, said Entertainment tonight on Saturday that the event was ‘absolutely beautiful.’

He noted: ‘I want to let them share more. But it was really special – it’s beautiful to celebrate love.’

Shetty told the outlet that he has worked with Lopez for years.

“I met Jennifer a few years ago,” Shetty told the magazine. ‘She’s just been absolutely phenomenal. We’ve collaborated a lot of times and I got to meet Ben through the process which was wonderful.’

Affleck is father to three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50 — daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. Lopez is mother to twins Emme and Maximilian, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 54. All the children were for the wedding.

Lopez has talked about her wedding day in her newsletter On JLoand said of her union with the actor: ‘The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the grown-up world of love and family we embraced that day brought more to this marriage than either of us could have ever imagined .

“We didn’t just marry each other; we married these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, every single one did.”