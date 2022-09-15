Ben Affleck enjoys a cigarette and iced coffee during a morning stroll in Los Angeles

<!–

Ben Affleck was pictured taking an early morning walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 50-year-old performer seemed to make the most of his time in the fresh air as he lit a cigarette before heading to a local cafe and grabbing an iced coffee.

The actor’s outing took place just days after his close friend and collaborator, Kevin Smith, revealed some details about his wedding to Jennifer Lopez, which took place in August.

Affleck kept it very casual during the walk in a light blue button-up shirt and slim-fitting navy trousers.

The Argo director added a pop of pop to his look with a pair of light blue sneakers.

The artist and Lopez, 53, initially started dating after they met on the set of Gigli, which was released in 2003.

The now-married couple later got engaged, though they called off their planned wedding just days before it was set to take place and broke up in 2004.

Affleck dated and later married Jennifer Garner, with whom he welcomed daughters Violet and Seraphina (16 and 13) and son Samuel (10).

Lopez also went on to marry Marc Anthony, and the former couple brought twins Emme and Maximilian, aged 14, into their lives in 2008.

However, the actor eventually divorced his ex-wife, from whom he divorced in 2018.

The hitmaker also split from the singer and the couple’s union was formally disbanded in 2014.

Affleck and Lopez eventually got back together and got engaged last April after a year of dating.

The happy couple then tied the knot at a wedding that took place in Las Vegas in July.

Smith recently appeared on The View and voiced via People that the actor made a lengthy statement about his devotion to his wife during the ceremony.

He remembered: ‘She’ [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking.’

The filmmaker also said that Affleck did not mince words during his statement to his wife.

“It was long. That’s one of my favorite things about Ben; he’s his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech,” he said.

The Clerks director, noting that he was “screaming” during the wedding, added that the event was unlikely to be soon forgotten by guests.

“It was a truly magical ending. And she has impeccable taste, the whole place looked amazing. She looked fantastic. They all looked fantastic,” he said.