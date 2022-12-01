Ben Affleck criticizes Netflix’s assembly Line Process’ of Production

Ben Affleck took a look at Netflix’s production “assembly line” process when he spoke this week about launching his new movie studio with Matt Damon.

The Oscar winner, 50 – who is married to Jennifer Lopez, 53 – spoke of his desire to focus on smaller dramas rather than big action movies, while questioning Netflix’s focus on “quantity” over quality.

Speaking at the New York Times Dealbook Summit, the actor, who launched Artists Equity with Damon and RedBird Capital Partners, said: [Netflix co-CEO and chairman] Reed Hastings… he’d say, “Hey, we went for quantity to establish a footprint.”

“I’m sure there’s wisdom in that and I’m sure they had a great strategy, but I would have said, ‘How are we going to make 50 great movies? How is that possible?’ There is no commission big enough. There aren’t enough of them – you just can’t.’

“It’s something that requires attention and dedication and work and can withstand the assembly line process.

‘[Netflix’s head of original films] Scott Stuber is a very talented, smart kid who I really like…but it’s an impossible job.”

He continued, “There’s a bigger audience for action movies than little dramas. I get it. Certain genres play wider and you can’t ignore that. But let’s do a good one, let’s surprise the audience, let’s make them care.”

The partnership between Argo star Ben and the Martian actor, 52, was announced earlier this year with Artists Equity described as an “artist-led studio that partners with filmmakers to amplify creative vision and broaden access to profit participation.”

Cardinale’s company, which manages more than $1 billion in assets, is reportedly making a “significant financial commitment” to the company called Artists Equity.

Ben and Matt, who have been friends for decades and won Oscars for co-writing the 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, have made more than $10 billion at the box office.

They starred in more than 100 films and will reportedly run the company together.

“Artists Equity was born out of Matt’s and my longstanding passion for the art of storytelling and our shared desire to help creators achieve their vision, as we have been privileged to do throughout our career,” Affleck said in a statement. statement to Deadline.

He continued, “The entertainment industry is defined by great partnerships — writers, directors, producers, crew, actors — and throughout my career, I’ve learned that collaboration is what drives success. Our goal with Artists Equity is to build a creator-focused studio that can optimize the production process with shared participation in the commercial success of projects.”

Affleck will serve as CEO of the new company.

According to him, the first Artists Equity project has already been completed IMDb. Entitled Air Jordan, it will tell the story “of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro (Damon), and how he led Nike in its search for the greatest athlete in the history of the sport: Michael Jordan.”

Affleck will write, direct and star in the film alongside longtime friend Matt Damon who co-wrote the script.

Air Jordan will also feature Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Chris Messina.

The movie doesn’t have a release date yet.

This comes after Jennifer revealed that she would love to return to the big screen with husband Ben Affleck one day, nearly two decades after they starred in Gigli together.

During Vogue’s 73 questions interview, released on Wednesday, the singer, 53, said of all her films she “would most like to make a sequel to” the gloomily judged box office flop.

In response, interviewer Joe Sabia teased that the film was “critically acclaimed,” which made the Hustlers actress laugh as she poured them both a cup of tea.

When asked who “made her laugh the most between takes,” the mother-of-two immediately said her husband, who also appeared in 2004’s Jersey Girl.

She then discussed how she compares most to Selena Quintanilla Pérez, whom she portrayed in the 1997 musical biopic, of all her characters.

As for the movie she “really” regrets turning down, Lopez revealed that she passed on the 2002 erotic thriller film, Unfaithful.

The two-time Grammy nominee went on to say she believes her “most underrated” movie is El Cantante (2006), co-starring ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Her most challenging role, however, was as the seasoned strip club dancer, Ramona Vega in Hustlers, which required her to learn how to pole dance.

‘Ramona. The pole. The pole,” she recalled, shaking her head playfully.

Her interview comes just days after she opened up about her crush on her Affleck, the fallout from their breakup, and rekindling their romance 18 years later.

The celebrity couple known as “Bennifer” got back together last year and finally tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Georgia in August 2022.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to reflect on the 20th anniversary of her landmark album This Is Me…Then Jennifer got candid about her and Ben’s love story.

“I think what happened is we became such good friends when we worked together. We realized we were crazy about each other,” she said.

Lopez continued, “I found myself thinking about him after the movie was over. And that I had to manage my own affairs, because I was getting out of a relationship at the time.’

“But it’s like you just knew. It’s like, “This is the person I want to be with.” And that happened over a period of months. It wasn’t an immediate thing because we weren’t allowed to do that. Yeah, it’s grown a little bit over time,” she explained.

She called their breakup the “biggest heartbreak of my life” and gushed about how the pair finally got their “happy ending” 20 years later.