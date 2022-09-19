Ben Affleck checks his phone while pumping gas into his car as he goes for a ride in Brentwood

Ben Affleck was pictured on Sunday afternoon pumping petrol into his car in Brentwood.

The 50-year-old actor checked his phone while leaning against his vehicle before driving into the city streets.

Absent from the trip to the gas station was the actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, whom he married earlier this year.

Affleck wore a pink button-up shirt under a navy jacket as he accelerated.

The Academy Award-winning performer also rocked a set of light yellow slacks and brown sneakers.

The actor and his now-wife first met while working on the set of Gigli, which was released in 2003.

Affleck and the 53-year-old performer eventually got engaged, though they called off their wedding just days before it was set to take place, and they broke up in 2004.

The actor then married his Daredevil colleague Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares daughters Violet and Seraphina, aged 16 and 13, as well as a son named Samuel, aged 10.

Lopez also moved on with Marc Anthony, and the couple welcomed twins Emme and Maximilian, 14, in 2008.

The director of Argo later split from his ex-wife and the couple finalized their divorce in 2018.

The On The Floor singer also ended her relationship with Anthony and their union was formally disbanded in 2014.

Affleck and Lopez waited several years before reuniting, and they confirmed they were dating last July.

The couple got engaged last April and they held a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in July.

The minister who presided over the couple’s wedding, Ryan Wolfe, spoke to… Page six and said the actor was particularly impressed after seeing his wife walk down the aisle for the first time.

‘He let out a small sigh. You could tell he was absolutely in the moment,” he recalls.

Wolfe went on to say that the couple and their children were particularly moved by the ceremony.

“It was a very special, emotional ceremony and a moment that they shared. And their kids absolutely loved it,” he said.