Ben Affleck breaks down in tears with Jennifer Lopez in Paris

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their love affair Sunday night on her 53rd birthday during their honeymoon in Paris.

But it seems Ben, 49, was moved to tears during a highly emotional moment the two shared over a birthday dinner at La Girafe, located in Place du Trocadero, opposite the Eiffel Tower.

Surrounded by balloons, a source said Jennifer immediately comforted her love with a hug after seeing him collapse.

Happy Birthday! Earlier that evening, Ben flashed a rare smile as they headed for their romantic evening

The singer and actress looked incredible in a busty long black dress with a cut-out detail at the waist and Chanel pearls.

And her new husband could be seen with a rare smile holding his love hand in hand, looking smart in a black suit and white shirt.

They were without Jennifer’s daughter Emme, 14, from her marriage to Marc Anthony and Ben’s daughter Violet, 16, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, who joined them on the trip.

Tender moment: While dining in the outdoor area of ​​the restaurant, Jennifer could see her comforting love

The outing comes a week after the Marry Me actress tied the knot with new love Ben in Las Vegas.

The Selena actress confirmed that she and Ben said ‘I do’ in her newsletter on the JLowhere she shared details of their intimate wedding at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

The newsletter was signed ‘Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck’ and included candid selfies of the newlyweds and video of the couple preparing for their special day, including one of Ben getting ready in the chapel bathroom and photos of J.Lo in her wedding dress.

‘We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” she wrote in her post.

Close: Jennifer’s new husband, 49, held hands with his love, while looking smart in a black suit and white shirt

This is her moment: Jennifer couldn’t stop beaming from ear to ear

Lovely: No doubt Jennifer loved celebrating her big day in the City Of Love

The performer revealed that they were “flying to Vegas” and “queuing for a permit with four other couples.”

She continued: “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us was a young couple who, on their daughter’s second birthday, made the three-hour drive from Victorville – we all wanted the same thing – so that the world would recognize us as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient and almost universal symbol of the marriage.

“We were barely at midnight in the little white wedding chapel. They graciously stayed open a few minutes late, let’s take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, apparently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted to show Elvis himself it cost extra and he was in bed).

Ever Lord: Ben held his new bride’s hand as she closely followed him up the stone steps near the Eiffel Tower

Power couple: The outing comes a week after the couple married in Vegas

“So with the best witnesses imaginable, a dress from an old movie and a coat from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of a long time ago and one that came true (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and each other) at the very, very last minute.

“When love is real, all that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving, and good to each other. We had. And so much more. Best night of our lives. Thanks to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the cafeteria to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.

“They were right when they said, ‘All you need is love’. We are so thankful to have that in abundance, a new amazing family of five amazing children and a life we’ve never had so much reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and you might find the best moment of your life driving through Las Vegas at 11:30 am in the tunnel of love you drive through, with your kids and the one you will spend forever with. Love is a wonderful thing, perhaps best of all – and it’s worth the wait.’

There for each other: the couple barely left each other’s side during their romantic night out

The content included a video of Ben preparing for their wedding in the chapel’s pink bathroom.

“And this was the dressing room for my wedding!” explained Ben, dressed in a white suit, holding the camera in front of a scratched mirror.

The couple, known collectively as “Bennifer,” obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on Saturday and exchanged vows in a “super small” ceremony.

Jennifer will also take Affleck’s last name. The Clark County Recorder’s Office reveals that the pop star will change her name to “Jennifer Affleck.” However, the marriage certificate has yet to be filed.

According to the Clark County Clerk’s Office, marriage officials have 10 calendar days to submit the certificate to their office for filing.

A source close to the on/off pair – who previously dated between 2002-2004 – confirmed to the site: “They have indeed been hooked and the permit is a signal that they are now husband and wife.”