Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage certificate released following wedding in Las Vegas

A marriage certificate for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has been released following the July 17 wedding of the A-list couple at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 49, were married by Pastor Ryan Wolfe in the presence of a witness named Kenosha Booth, the document shows.

The document also lists the full names of the stars – Jennifer Lynn Lopez and Benjamin Geza Affleck – and states that Lopez wants to take her husband’s last name, with her legal name as Jennifer Affleck.

A marriage certificate for Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, has been released after the A-list couple at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on July 17

Both stars listed Santa Monica, California as their hometown.

Lopez revealed the news in her fan newsletter On the J Lo, as she said, “We did it” after the wedding.

Lopez, who signed her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck, wrote, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience.’

The singer-actress said she and the actor traveled to Las Vegas and queued to get a marriage license with four other couples.

The A-list couple were caught during a February screening of Marry Me in LA

The duo were married by Pastor Ryan Wolfe with a witness named Kenosha Booth present, the document shows

The couple shared a loving look at the Southern California event earlier this year

She said, “Stay around long enough and you might find the best moment of your life on a 12:30 AM drive through Las Vegas in the tunnel of love you drive through with your kids and the one you love.” will spend forever with you.’

The couple started dating in the early 2000s and got engaged at that point before breaking up. The pair had appeared in films together, including Gigli in 2003 and Jersey Girl in 2004.

Affleck married Jennifer Garner, 50, in 2005 and the couple divorced in 2018. They are parents to daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

Lopez has been married three times in the past – to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998, to Cris Judd from 2001-2003 and to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She and Anthony are parents to twins Max and Emme, 14.

After their wedding last month, Affleck and Lopez enjoyed a vacation in Paris, with an insider story People that they were ‘like two teenagers’ and ‘very sweet’ [and] very considerate’ with each other as they stopped at landmarks such as the Musée d’Orsay and the Louvre.

“Jennifer is the happiest,” the source told the outlet. “She loves being married. She loves being Mrs. Affleck. She is very excited to be married to Ben. She is very grateful that they have been given a second chance.’