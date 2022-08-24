Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted during honeymoon dinner at luxe Italian hotel

Advertisement

Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted in Italy after last weekend’s successful wedding ceremony in Georgia.

The couple was photographed at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como in northern Italy, the famous couple’s first sighting since their weekend wedding.

Jennifer, 53, wore white with her hair up, while Ben, 50, wore a blue polo shirt and brown pants.

The two ate alone and shared several hugs as they sat side by side at dinner.

They appeared in what appeared to be photos of their wedding on Ben’s phone, which he held up several times to share with his radiant bride.

Ben was also seen gesturing vigorously while talking to Jennifer over dinner.

The couple left the hotel hand in hand around 10:30 p.m. local time.

The sighting comes days after the couple married Saturday at Affleck’s Georgia estate during a lavish wedding.

On Sunday, they were seen boarding a plane at a private Georgia airport in the company of Affleck’s best friend Matt Damon, 51, and his wife and children. It is not clear where the plane went.

The sighting comes days after the couple were married at Affleck’s Georgia estate in a lavish, celebrity-studded wedding on Saturday.