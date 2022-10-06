Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly still in honeymoon phase months after two weddings

<!–

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly still in the honeymoon phase.

A source close to the 50-year-old actor and 53-year-old singer told Us Weekly that the two lovebirds are very happy together.

“Ben and Jen are still on their honeymoon,” the source said. “They love each other.”

The couple had two separate wedding ceremonies this summer, a low-key affair in Las Vegas and a huge blow in Georgia.

“Becoming husband and wife hasn’t changed their relationship much, other than strengthening what they had,” the source continued. “They are looking for houses to buy together and hope to find one that they are both happy with. It has been a continuous process.’

Though they can barely keep their hands off each other, Affleck has apparently taken on a bigger role watching the kids while Lopez works on a new project.

“Jen is filming hard and Ben has taken over daddy’s duty and helped a lot with the kids,” the source added. “She loves the fact that he is such a great father and that she can always count on him. He has been very supportive of her and has visited her on set, which she loves.”

The couple has five children together: three from Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Garner and two from Jennifer Lopez’s marriage to Marc Anthony.

The source also reported that their children get along well and “enjoy spending time together as a whole family.”

Lopez and Affleck started dating in 2002 after they met on the set of Gigli.

They got engaged the following year, but broke up in 2004.

The happy couple, known collectively as Bennifer, found their way back to each other in July 2021 and got married just a year later.

After the small wedding in Vegas, they honeymooned in Paris before hosting a grand affair in August at a plantation-style estate in Georgia.

Jennifer Garner made headlines for not attending the Georgia wedding because it conflicted with her scheduled shoot in Texas.

But she’s apparently been gracious about Ben’s romance, and a… e! News A source said she was “happy” for him when he got engaged to J-Lo.