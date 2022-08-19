Ben Affleck, 50, steps out with daughter Violet, 16, who looks like mother Jennifer Garner

<!–

Ben Affleck stepped out with his daughter Violet in Georgia for his second marriage to Jennifer Lopez – with the child bearing a striking resemblance to her mother, Jennifer Garner.

Violet, 16, wore a long white floral dress and like her stately mother, she almost reached her father’s height, dressing in distressed gray sneakers and white ribbed socks.

She was a dead ringer for her actress mother, Ben’s ex-wife, as she ventured into Savannah for the wedding on Sunday.

Incredible Similarity: With the Argo star was his eldest daughter Violet (left), who was a mortal sin for her mother – and Ben’s ex-wife – Jennifer Garner (right)

Ambitious: They were finalizing their second wedding this weekend after DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the lavish setup for the $8 million extravaganza

Violet enjoyed a caffeine boost as she temporarily took off her KN95 COVID safety mask.

Ben looked tough in a beige button-up shirt with breast pockets, unbuttoned and with the sleeves slightly rolled up.

He paired it with a beige baseball cap and he wore dark jeans and relaxed black sneakers.

Take it easy: Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme reared up while wearing a mesmerizing black and white patterned sweater and white shorts, while sporting their hair in short curls

Taking on the honors: Celebrity coach and podcaster Jay Shetty is expected to conduct the ceremony for the already-married couple, according to Page Six

Coincidentally, the wedding takes place at Affleck’s Riceboro estate, which he bought during his first relationship with Jennifer. He released it in 2018 and took it off the market months before they started dating, leaving it available for their second marriage

Ben and Jennifer prepare for their three-day wedding, which kicks off Friday night with a rehearsal dinner.

The wedding itself is scheduled for the following day, and Sunday is set aside for a celebratory barbecue with the whole family and close friends on Ben’s vast property.

He originally bought the Riceboro estate in 2003, during his first relationship with Jennifer, but he put it on the market in 2018, before lowering the price in 2019.

Too cool for school: Ben’s daughter Seraphina, 13, rocked ’70s chic feather hair with her ’90s grunge-styled outfit with a gray graphic tee

However, the Armageddon star later took it off the market shortly before launching his newfound relationship with Jennifer, which was coincidental as he and his new wife can now hold their bigger second wedding ceremony there.

Celebrity life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty is expected to conduct the ceremony for the already-married couple, according to Page six.

Shetty, who has chatted with high-profile stars including the late Kobe Bryant, Gwyneth Paltrow and Will Smith on his podcast On Purpose, has been close friends with Ben and Jennifer for years.