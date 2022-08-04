Beluga whale strays into France’s polluted Seine river

A beluga whale has become lost in the River Seine in northern France, authorities said on Wednesday, urging people not to approach the whale so as not to burden it.

The prefecture of the L’Eure region of Normandy said in a statement that beluga whales — which normally live in Arctic and sub-Arctic waters, as well as the Saint-Laurent estuary in Quebec, Canada — sometimes wander into more southern waters and can temporarily survive in freshwater.

They said they were now trying to assess the health of the cetaceans.

In late May, a critically ill orca that was separated from its pod and swam dozens of miles up the Seine died of natural causes after attempts to lead it back to sea failed.

A month later, another whale, believed to be a 10-meter-long (33-foot) minke whale was spotted in the Seine, a busy waterway connecting Paris to the sea.

