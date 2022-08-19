Below Deck’s Hannah Ferrier shows off her incredible 11kg weight loss after joining Jenny Craig

<!–

Below Deck star Hannah Ferrier has revealed her impressive weight loss results after she joined Jenny Craig.

The 35-year-old debuted her incredible transformation on Friday via an Instagram video, explaining how she partnered with the weight-loss company to lose a whopping 11kg.

Hannah said she was happy to be back in her old wardrobe before having her daughter Ava Grace.

‘Hey guys!! I’m so excited to announce that I’ve reached my goal weight!!!’ she wrote in her caption.

“Despite having had a hectic six months with my wedding, a new job and LOTS of travel, I’ve lost 11 pounds and I’m back in my old wardrobe!”

In the clip, Hannah revealed why she made the decision to join the brand’s latest weight loss program.

“After my daughter turned one, I realized it was time to take care of me,” she said in the video.

“I tried it on my own, but found I couldn’t lose the weight.”

The reality star stated that the foods she ate and worked weekly with her personal coach helped her lose weight.

“Setting realistic goals that I consistently met motivated me to keep going!” she added.

Hannah’s weight loss reveal comes after she announced her return to reality TV.

She has signed on to be a cast member for Channel 10’s upcoming dating series The Real Love Boat, based on the classic 1970s sitcom The Love Boat.

Hannah, who is married and has a child, is the Cruise Director of the boat, while Studio 10 reporter Daniel Doody is Head of Entertainment.

TV host and actor Darren McMullen rounds out the cast as the show’s host.

“After more than a decade at sea in the Mediterranean, I’m so excited to join ‘The Real Love Boat’ and help all our amazing passengers find love!” Hannah announced.

“I’m going to keep a close eye on them and help them every step of the way on their journey to find their perfect match.”

“I’m currently filming in the Mediterranean and can’t wait to share with you the journey of our beautiful passengers who find love – not to mention my favorite background in the world – the Med,” she continued. .

Hannah starred as Chief Stewardess on Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean for the first five seasons of the show, before departing in 2020.

She welcomed her first child, a daughter named Ava Grace, with husband Josh Roberts in October 2020.

Hannah and Josh tied the knot on Sydney’s Northern Beaches in March this year.

Former Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier (left) returns to reality television on Channel 10’s The Real Love Boat. Pictured with host Darren McMullen, Head of Entertainment Daniel Doody and Captain Paolo Arrigo