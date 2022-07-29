Below Deck star Rachel Hargrove done with reality show after sparking feud with Austen Kroll

Below Deck star Rachel Hargrove stunned Bravo fans by revealing how there has reportedly been bad blood between herself and Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll.

The chef, 39, took to Twitter and wrote: ‘Cheers to the most narcissistic’ [SIC] tw** on @BravoTV,” on Tuesday, July 26, after sharing a story about Kroll’s beer company Trop Hop.

“I’m home…and have time,” she retorted when her fans asked her why she’d been “so abusive” to her fellow Bravo star lately, as reported by We weekly.

Another commenter suggested the reality star might get on well with Madison LeCroy, who once dated Kroll, 35.

‘I never met her. But I had the unfortunate experience of being around him,” Rachel tweeted about her connection to the Southern Charm cast.

The Below Deck alum – who starred in seasons eight and nine of the reality show – went on to elaborate on their alleged meeting at the recent NBC Upfronts in May in a since-deleted post.

In the post, she claimed that Kroll and Shep Rose searched her purse on the occasion.

She also claimed that she had previously met Kroll in Florida, where she had a bad experience at a party with the fellow Bravo personality.

In regards to the initial derogatory tweet about Kroll, a Bravo PR representative is reported to have contacted Hargrove and advised her to delete it, stating that the network would rather see her not say negative things about other shows on the network.

Hargrove not only kept the tweet but criticized the network, Below Deck and BravoCon. She wrote: ‘I’m not going to sit down; I get up. I’m sick of the BS; I will not be attending @BrаvoCon2022.” alongside some screenshots of the alleged communication with Bravo.

Hargrove went on to share a screenshot of the Instagram DMs she reportedly had with Kroll, who seemed taken aback by her recent comment on social media.

And in a sign that she’s not looking to be rehired on Below Deck, the Florida native tweeted on Wednesday, July 27: “F**k Below Deck.

She went on to tweet: ‘I will no longer be beaten up’ [sic] with organizations I don’t believe in.. #belowdeck #bravoco #wwhl #ANTM’, ening, ‘anyone want to piss me off this week? Let’s go damn it…’

So far, Kroll has not publicly addressed the growing feud between the reality stars.

In the past, Hargrove also had some issues with her co-star Eddie Lucas, after the first officer raised concerns about her alleged excessive alcohol consumption and her hasty decision to quit the show just before it started its first season. She would eventually return to the boat the next day to resume her job as a chef.

“To me, resentment means that I should really care about that matter or that individual and give it meaning. I don’t,” Hargrove said Us Weekly in October 2021 about Lucas’ comments about her alcohol use in season nine.

‘Even when you work in restaurants and kitchens, my behavior is no different from that of others. It just gets a little extra emphasized.’

Ready: Hargrove more than hinted that she doesn’t expect to be back on Below Deck by posting that she no longer “wants to be associated with organizations I don’t believe in,” followed by hashtags that Below Deck and the Bravo network