Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Paget Berry is engaged to girlfriend Johana Mills

Paget Berry is ready to say, “Yes.”

The 30-year-old Below Deck Sailing Yacht star is engaged to girlfriend Johana Mills eight months after they made their romance public.

The sailor shared a touching montage of the couple together on his Instagram, including the moment he got down on one knee and proposed. “For me it was kind of love at first sight,” he wrote in the caption.

The reality TV star gushed about his ‘Harbor Town girl’ in the post, writing that he was lucky and that she showed him the ‘sights and sounds of Newport when I first got on a boat’.

He then described their first date: “Our first date meal was Mexican, which was messy food! So I waited for Jo to use the bathroom so I could put in as much as I could before she came back,” he joked.

“The look of confusion crossed her face for a moment about where most of the food had gone,” he added, writing that after that date it might have taken her a little longer to fall in love with him.

“Apart from the food, there’s no one I’d rather laugh, live, cry, dance and try all kinds of accents with than you Johana,” he continued.

The English television personality capped off his sweet caption by writing, “I’m so proud of you and all you accomplish and I’m super excited to be your fiancé and future husband. Never change.’

The couple first went public in November 2021 and shared another video montage of them enjoying life together.

The relationship started about a year after his split from Below Deck costar Ciara Duggan.

Berry and Duggan started dating in 2016. Four years later, they starred on the Bravo show, which focuses on the lives of the crew members who work and reside aboard a sailing yacht during a charter season.

The couple got engaged in July 2020, after the first season, but they split in March 2021.

“There were many reasons why it broke,” he said Us Weekly after the split in April 2021.

“Because we were in France, we weren’t in quarantine, we weren’t stuck together or anything like that. We were just kind of living there. But you know, I took temporary jobs, and I realized in taking those jobs that I was just happier for a lot of reasons,” he revealed.

Neither returned for a second season of the show.