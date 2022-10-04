Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier dazzles in floral suit at The Real Love Boat premiere

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hannah Ferrier made sure all eyes were on her on Tuesday as she attended the exclusive premiere of The Real Love Boat hosted by Princess Cruises in Sydney.

The 35-year-old Below Deck Mediterranean star looked sensational in a black pantsuit decorated with colorful flowers.

Posing for the promotional backdrop, she matched the look with black peeptoe heels and a black Yves Saint Laurent clutch worth a cool $1,120.

Hannah kept her makeup clean and natural with a beige lip and bronzed smokey eyes as she curled her golden locks and let them fall around her shoulders.

At one point in the night she put on a captain’s hat and tipped it at the camera with a cheeky smile.

Throughout the night, Hannah was seen posing with co-star Daniel ‘Doods’ Doody.

The roving journalist from Studio 10 kept it casual in slacks, a blue sweater and a white cardigan, and paired the look with black dress shoes.

He also followed suit, donning a captain’s hat to take fun photos, and later joined Hannah as they held up a pink heart-shaped pool.

The pair were then joined by Stuart Allison, Princess’s Senior Vice President for Asia-Pacific, UK and Europe.

The stars looked adorable holding up a pink heart-shaped pool

He looked neat in a white shirt, navy blue trousers and a gray checked sports jacket.

The businessman wore a maroon leather belt to match his maroon shoes.

The trio later posed in the venue against a fantastic backdrop of hanging plant lamps.

The Real Love Boat follows a group of singles sailing around the Mediterranean on a cruise ship.

A recent trailer hinted that the contestants will endure betrayal and a lot of backstabbing.

Former Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah is featured in the cast as the boat’s Cruise Director, while Studio 10 reporter is Daniel Head of Entertainment.

The Real Love Boat premieres on Wednesday, October 5 on Channel 10